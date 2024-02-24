Hearty Winter Vegetable Egg Scramble Recipe

In cold weather, we crave warm, nourishing breakfasts to energize us for the day ahead. This hearty winter vegetable egg scramble is the perfect weekend breakfast when you have a little extra time to cook. It's packed with winter veggies like sweet potato, broccoli, and kale to give you a dose of nutrients and fiber, and it's stick-to-your-ribs filling without being unhealthy.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the combination of vegetables and eggs makes for a satisfying meal that will keep you full and focused all morning long. In fact, the beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. All you need is some olive oil, onions, and veggies sauteed together in a skillet before adding beaten eggs to create a scrambled egg mixture. Sprinkle on some tangy feta cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste, and you've got yourself a meal that will keep you going even when the temperatures drop.

In about 30 minutes, you'll have a colorful, veggie-loaded scramble ready to enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. Forget about bland egg dishes — this recipe will brighten up any winter morning. Serve it straight out of the skillet along with some toasted bread for a heartier meal.