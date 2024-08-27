Pimento Cheese and Sausage-Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

What can't be made better with a little mayo and some cheese? Pimento cheese is a gooey Southern staple known for its mild heat and versatility. It can be made a dozen different ways, but at its core is usually made up of mayonnaise, cheese, and pimento, a small red chile that has a mild heat and a subtle sweetness. Mixed together, the creamy, cheesy spread graces sandwiches, crackers, chips, and crostinis for a unique and delicious treat. It's only natural, then, to use it for dinner, too.

Pimento cheese spread makes it easy to pull together a bold and flavorful stuffed tomato in no time, oozing with cheese and pimentos in every bite. Stuffed with crumbled sausage, pimento cheese, and a medley of aromatics, the tender tomatoes serve as a flavorful, juicy vessel to a spicy and savory filling. Perfect for a light dinner or a filling side, these tomatoes developed by Michelle McGlinn are a charming addition to your dinner plate any time of the year; no one even has to know that you used a simple cheese spread (your secret is safe with us).