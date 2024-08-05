Summer Squash Makes Your Pasta Unbelievably Creamy

The summer season brings with it a whole host of wonderful fruits and vegetables to enjoy. Everything from stone fruit to squash tastes all the more satisfying when you're beating the heat and enjoying the special seasonal delights. While many summertime meals are centered around BBQ and the like, there's still room for pasta in all of its wonderful forms. For warm-weather pasta dishes, try adding a cooked version of your favorite summer squash to amplify the creamy texture and flavor complexity. The rich combination of sweet and savory tastes elevates your summertime pasta to extraordinary heights.

Adding summer squash to your pasta can work a few different ways and, texturally speaking, provides a delightful mouthfeel to enrich your dishes. Whether you cook your squash into a sauce or mix it in as a topping, the jammy texture of cooked summer squash is sensational. Much like with a butternut squash mac and cheese recipe, adding summer squash to your pasta adds a creaminess to your pasta with the addition of a vegetable ingredient. It's simply a matter of cooking your summer squash down to a spreadable consistency to mix in or use as a sauce for your pasta. This works for many different recipes and leaves room for experimenting with your summertime favorites.