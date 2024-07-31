The Rare Fruit You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
We've all had our fair share of fruit in our day. Bananas, blueberries, oranges, peaches, apples, watermelon — you name it, no matter where it grows or what season it hits its peak, you can almost always bet you'll be able to find it at the grocery store. But, those aren't the fruits we're here to talk about today. The best fruit for you, based on your zodiac has already been discussed, and while there's always room for them in your fridge, what we care more about today is a lot harder to come by. We're here to talk about rare fruits and the one you'd be based on your zodiac sign.
That's right, you're not just any fruit — you're a rare fruit. No matter where your birth time and place put you on the zodiac calendar, there's a fruit for you that someone out there is dreaming about right now. Maybe they tried it on a tropical vacation, or they have fond memories of it from their childhood, or, perhaps, they spent way too much money on it while traveling through Japan. No matter the story, there's a person who would do anything to get a taste of the rare fruit that you are.
Aries
Being the first sign of the zodiac, Aries tend to have a bit of a superiority complex. In turn, they tend to view everything and everyone as competition — but that isn't to say that these signs aren't wonderful people to be around. As fire signs, Aries are passionate by nature. As long as you stay out of their way, they'll be your best friend, and there's truly no other sign you'd rather have by your side. It's clear that the Aries is more interested in perceived popularity than uniqueness. Still, these signs can feel accomplished in that they're not just any rare fruit, they're the tropical fruit we ranked the best: passion fruit.
While somewhat more commonly found at food stores than the fruits you'll find below, these small, tropical fruits are beloved for their ripe pulp. Hard on the outside, and soft and gooey on the inside, the passion fruit like the Aries in many ways. Similar to how the Aries is better known for being competitive and hot-headed than genuine and caring, passion fruits have a reputation for being sour and tart. But, picked during the right time of year, you'll be surprised to find that there is a touch of sweetness in there, too. Spoon it up, seeds and all, over a bowl of ice cream and you wouldn't even know — in fact, like the Aries, you might even grow to appreciate it.
Taurus
Every zodiac sign has its stereotype, and the Taurus' is stubbornness. These signs value nothing more than consistency and reliability, and it's something that they exhibit themselves. While it can be a bit infuriating if you're trying to convince them to try something new or prove a point, their intentions are always pure. Tauruses simply know who they are and where they stand, and you have to learn to respect that. It is the reason why they're such dependable friends, after all. It also goes hand in hand with all the other admirable attributes, including their calming presence.
Tauruses are known for being level-headed and calm — but it's only because they're so stubborn about their routines. These signs prioritize their responsibilities and, when they're done, they treat themselves to some self-care. For them, that almost always means a spa night. These signs love nothing more than a bubble bath, face mask, incense burning moment. They indulge in all of the things, which is why, if these signs were any rare fruit, they'd be one that sounds equally as indulgent as their favorite scented candle, body wash, or dessert: the ice cream bean.
Ice cream beans, scientifically known as Inga edulis, come from South America. The fruits look and taste very much like how they sound. The large, green beans contain white-yellow pods that taste like creamy vanilla and cinnamon.
Gemini
Even if you're not particularly interested in astrology, you've likely heard about Geminis. These signs don't have the greatest of reputations because they're represented by twins. In so, they're often accused of having multiple personalities or faces. While I wouldn't go as far as to call them two-faced, there is an attribute to Geminis that, for better or worse, means you can never be sure what side of them you're going to get. Geminis are extremely versatile, youthful and fast moving, with interests that span across different subjects. On the other hand, they can be superficial and erratic, easily distracted and ruthless, immature and gossipy, and chilly and detached.
With that, the rare fruit the Gemini would be is about as unpredictable as they are: calamansi. Also known as Philippine limes, calamansi fruits are a staple of Filipino cuisine. They have deep yellow orange skin, with a flavor similar to a clementine, only slightly more tart. You can never really know for sure what side of the spectrum it will lean more towards until you bite in. You might be left puckering your lips or smiling with joy, which sounds a bit like getting to know a Gemini.
Cancer
Cancers can be difficult to get to know — but, trust me, they're worth it. At least, they usually are. Like the crabs that they're represented by, Cancers have hard shells. If you can break past that, however, you'll be happy to find a truly ride-or-die friend. What's great about Cancers is that they're so empathetic and intuitive that they almost always know how you're feeling. You never have to explain it, they just know. While this sign's sensitivity can border on dramatic, no sign is more loyal than them. Of course, they're going to expect the same degree of commitment in return. Bordering on possessive and manipulative, the Cancer's expectations can feel overwhelming.
Cancers are almost too sweet for their own good. Fittingly, the rare fruit they'd be is the exact same: a persimmon. While the fruit might have grown in popularity in America more recently, they have long been known and loved for their sweet, honey-like flavor. Not to be confused with Sharon fruit, persimmons hail from East Asia and contain a high amount of tannins. It's where they get their delectably sweet flavor — but not until they're ripe. Unripe persimmons are inedibly sour, which only goes to show how deceptive they can be. Like Cancers, they take time — but, even if they do taste sweet, you should always proceed with caution.
Leo
Leos are the type of people that everyone notices. They have a certain star quality to them — but they also just like the attention and will seek it out without shame. Ruled by the sun, these signs truly believe that they are the center of the universe. Everything revolves around them. While they can be extremely charming and warm, at the end of the day, all they want is to be praised. Leos are natural-born performers, and they know how to command a stage — even when there's no stage to be seen. They live for the drama which makes sense, seeing as deep down, every Leo thinks that they're a celebrity.
Knowing Leo's aptitude for glamor and showbiz, the rare fruit they'd be will have to be as much of a natural-born star as them — which means there's really only one fruit that they could be. That'd be the starfruit, of course. Not only does this fruit come in a gorgeous shade of golden yellow (this sign's go-to color) but it's also quite literally shaped like a star. Grown across Southern China, India, and the Philippines, starfruit certainly doesn't come up on the scene as popularly as a Leo does, but it does bring in lots of fans for its tart and sweet flavor. Cut crosswise, the fruit comes out in a perfect star shape that turns your tropical smoothie bowl into a paparazzi moment.
Virgo
Virgos have a lot of admirable qualities, the main one being how productive they are. While it may come across as a bit overbearing at times, it is definitely something to appreciate. These signs simply don't know how to procrastinate, and their ability to take jumbles of information, organize it, and communicate it clearly means that not only will things be planned down to the T – but they'll actually make it out of the group chat. They're the people to ask if you want something done, and done right.
The Virgo's aptitude towards productivity also lends well to their personal lives (when their perfectionist tendencies aren't getting the best of them). Not only are they sure to get their work done, but it also makes these signs much more susceptible to developing healthy habits, just because eating well and staying active can make them feel like they're contributing to something bigger. For that reason, the rare fruit a Virgo would be is the base ingredient of their afternoon, post-cycling class treat: a smoothie bowl. That's right, they'd be açaí.
Most of the world's açaí comes from Brazil, and while it has had its share of controversies, it's the best fruit for making smoothie bowls. The deep purple super fruit boasts a flavor that crosses between juicy blackberries and sweet raspberries, with an almost dark chocolate finish. Packed with antioxidants, it's the perfect base to top with globs of nut butter, granola, and more berries.
Libra
Being represented by the scale, it's no secret that Libras are obsessed with balance. It's not only made apparent by their personalities but by the way that they approach nearly every aspect of their lives. The Libra seeks harmony anywhere and everywhere — from their relationships to their careers, mental states, and physical health. Despite how much they value having someone by their side, what these signs are most known for is their appreciation for balance in the aesthetic sense. These signs simply adore beauty, whether it's in the form of an art piece, a new partner, a piece of furniture, or, in this case, a rare fruit.
Knowing that, the rare fruit that the Libra would be would have to be just as beautiful as it is tasty — and few have rambutan beat when it comes to looks. These small, circular fruits have colorful and hairy skin. They almost look like something out of a Dr. Seuss book or an alien civilization, coming in shades of bright fuchsia pink with long, wavy hairs that fade into green. With the skin peeled away, these fruits look much more like their lychee and longan cousins, although with a much less acidic flavor. Juicy and sweet, with a fragrance similar to that of a strawberry, the rambutan tastes just as good as it looks — which is all these signs could ask for.
Scorpio
Love them or hate them, Scorpios are one zodiac sign that you simply cannot ignore — literally. These signs are famous for being enigmatic and radiating charisma. They're passionate, with an intense yet quiet confidence that exudes through them. It's a powerful combination of traits, one that they're more than aware of. They know how to use it to their advantage, too. These signs have a way of getting to know all about people without letting others in on anything about themselves. Given the Scorpio's attraction to the dark and dangerous, you can bet there's lots of juicy stuff underneath the surface. It's that mystery and excitement that keeps people coming back.
While there may not be a rare fruit out there that's as mysterious as these signs, there is one that's about as intimidating and eye-catching: the jackfruit. These fruits look more like giant dinosaur eggs and can weigh up to 100 pounds. Picking them up and carrying them out of the store is enough of a conundrum, but the real hard work begins when you get them home. Breaking down a jackfruit is as hard as breaking down a Scorpio. They aren't for the weak, that's for sure. But neither are these signs. One thing you can bet on, however, is all the meaty, juicy, and tasty fruit pieces within that you can use to make everything from jackfruit BBQ sandwiches to jambalaya.
Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are known for a lot of things, and there truly isn't any other sign in the zodiac like them. These signs have an innate optimism that makes them impossible for people to be angry with, which is good because they're also famous for being brutally honest. These signs simply don't hold back, in any regard. Sagittarius's innate optimism translates to their decision-making, as it makes them much more open to challenges. In truth, these signs believe every experience, be it good or bad, is a learning experience. They hate to be constricted by rules or expectations and would rather fail while trying than not try at all.
The Sagittarius is a true free spirit, driven by relentless wanderlust and a need for independence. As the archers and adventurers of the zodiac, these signs take any opportunity to expand their understanding of the world. That drive manifests in their everyday lives in many different ways, and you shouldn't be surprised to find them studying, traveling, or meditating in their free time. It's this open-mindedness that makes the rare fruit they'd be so obvious, because they truly couldn't be anything other than the citrus known as Buddha's hand. Beyond its reference to the Buddhist state of enlightenment, the fruit is known for its concentrated, lemon blossom-flavored zest.
Used as an alternative to basic lemon or orange zest in your marinades and salad dressing recipes, Buddha's hand brings a fresh perspective to everything — just like the Sagittarius does.
Capricorn
Capricorns are loved for how responsible, confident, and driven they are. Represented by the sea goat, these signs have a work ethic that goes virtually unmatched by any other sign on the zodiac calendar. Pair that with their association with the knees, and it's clear that Capricorns are born to climb. This sign's pragmatic approach to life is driven by something everyone can relate to: the fear of growing up. Given this sign's association with the planet Saturn, Capricorns are acutely aware of how short life is. They see the bigger picture, and they know to work hard now so they can play more later.
When you think about it like that, the Capricorn's work ethic is this sign's way of living their life to the fullest. They're determined to accomplish everything they set out for now, so they can enjoy the fruits of their labor later — the rare fruits, that is. In any case, if the Capricorn were any rare fruit, it'd be one like the avocado, which is associated with living it up because it always costs extra. Only, that's not rare enough. Instead, the Capricorn would be another fruit that's been compared to the avocado, but much harder to find: Borneo's pink engkalak, or the "Borneo avocado."
Tangy and decadent, the small pink fruits are more commonly found in markets across East Asia (and not Chipotle). Just one more thing for these signs to aspire towards, I guess.
Aquarius
Despite being represented by the water bearer, Aquariuses aren't water signs — they're air signs. That only goes to show how far these signs will go to evade any sort of social grouping. While the water bearer is indicative of this sign's humanitarian nature and desire to change the world for the better, Aquarius values nothing more than its individuality. These signs take great measures to ensure they've removed themself from any sort of collective thinking. In fact, they make it a point to stand apart from it. They don't want anything to do with anything deemed as "accepted" or "normal," and it's for that reason that this sign isn't just any rare fruit — they're the rarest.
Mangosteens are about the size of tangerines with dark and hard skin. Inside is its sweet, floral, and soft-tasting flesh. When ripe, no fruit compares to its balance of sweet acidity — many liken it to a combination of orange, lychee, and peach. It's been called the "queen" of tropical fruits. But, fitting to its royal status, it's hard to get to. The fruit has been forbidden from being imported into the U.S. from its homeland of Southeast Asia. Although small shipments do come from Mexico, mangosteen doesn't ripen after being harvested and is very perishable, which is the reason why they're so expensive, too.
Pisces
As the last sign of the zodiac calendar, it's often said that the Pisces inherits all of the traits of the signs that come before it. This, in turn, makes the Pisces incredibly intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative. These signs are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, which symbolizes their ability to exist in two parallel planes — but only to an extent. The Pisces' attention is constantly being divided between the real world in front of them and the one inside of their heads. The rare fruit they'd be, on the other hand, looks and sounds like it should exist in a parallel universe, only you can find it right here.
If the Pisces were any rare fruit in the world, they could only be the dragon fruit. Also known as a pitaya, these tropical, pink, spiky fruits appear more like dragon eggs than anything you'd eat — but once you cut into one, you won't be able to resist them. These fruits are something right out of the Pisces' imagination, with a speckled flesh that ranges from white to deep purple and a flavor that crosses from kiwi to pear. Blended into everything from your smoothies to your Cinco De Mayo margaritas, dragon fruit has the power to transform all of your drinks into a sweet and colorful display. Given this sign's creative capabilities, they're sure to be more than up for that.