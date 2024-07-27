Shanky's Whip: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
When it comes to Irish whiskey, the United States is no stranger. Between St. Patrick's Day celebrations and the Irish coffee, we'll take any opportunity we can to enjoy the liquor. It doesn't matter if it's a shot or in a cocktail. As the moniker suggests, Irish whiskey is typically a whiskey from the Emerald Isle (though these days there are several Irish American whiskey brands producing their own version of the spirit) that's made from unmalted barley and then aged for at least three years. Shanky's is a little different.
We all know the names Jameson and Bushmills which have been flowing over tongues for decades, but Shanky's Whip is a new Irish whiskey that's bucking the classic trend. Even though this spirit is distilled in Ireland, it has the look and texture of a stout, making it nothing like the Irish whiskeys we're used to. Instead of it being pale brown and intense, Shanky's is pitch black and smooth as silk. Instead of unmalted barley, Shanky's is distilled from whey. Instead of being created three or four centuries ago, Shanky's is only a few years old. There are so many ways in which this liquor is unlike the Irish whiskeys we're accustomed to, and we wanted to know everything. If you're curious too, read on.
The story and look of Shanky's Whip is steeped in history
Unlike most other Irish whiskeys with rich histories dating back three or four centuries, Shanky's Whip has only been around for the past three years. Launched in 2021, the whiskey is blended and bottled under bond in Bailieborough by Shanky & Shireman, a small, family-owned facility located just 90 minutes outside of Dublin in County Cavan.
The distillery's small size hasn't impeded their distribution, though. The company joined forces with spirit and fancy food distributor Biggar & Leith, which has helped get the product out to all 50 states and over 80 countries worldwide. But just because the product is in its infancy, that doesn't mean the inspiration for it is. The jockey who the whiskey is named after is purportedly dates back to the 1920s.
Shanky & Shireman take that historic theme even further by housing the pitch-black spirit in clear, squat bottles that are embossed with the word "Ireland" and slapping a label on it that harkens back to the matchbooks of yesteryear. Bright primary colors provide the background for a simple black pen drawing of the infamous jockey of legend and the ostrich that brought him back to the track. A drawing that looks like something one might have found in the sports pages of that time.
The fantastical story behind Shanky's Whip
Every whiskey has a story of how and when it was created. Pappy was created when Pappy Van Winkle, Sr. created a wheated bourbon simply because he liked the way it tasted. Bushmills got its name from the River Bush where the water that's used to cut its whiskey comes from and the mills that made the barley used in its mash. Shanky's was named after a fantastical jockey.
The tall tale goes that Shanky won races with ease and followed up those wins with boisterous partying. Well, after one too many wins and raucous celebrations, the jockey was banned from horse racing being told "he would never ride a horse again." Not one to be deterred from his first love, the jockey was determined to get back in the race and showed up in a sulky pulled by an animal that was most definitely "not a horse." Since he was now riding an ostrich, the authorities' hands were tied and Shanky was back on track, a whip in one hand and the reins of his ostrich in the other.
That same outside-the-box-thinking led to his whiskey. It's said that Shanky loved Irish whiskey but didn't like the burn. He loved cream but didn't like the texture. He did however love a good Irish stout. So, the jockey took everything he loved about those three liquids and combined them to create a black Irish whiskey that's smooth as silk and just as tasty.
What does Shanky's Whip taste like?
Like Shanky, we also love Irish whiskey, cream, and a hearty stout, but we'd never considered combining them. So, you can understand our apprehension on sampling this new spirit. When we first poured it into our glass it looked just like a thick, rich stout which smelled of vanilla and caramel. But there was also a hint of coffee.
Similar to most liqueurs, there's a syrupy quality that coats the tongue and has a wonderful, velvety mouthfeel. It's rich without being thick or cloying thanks to the whey used during its distillation. The liquid created during the cheese-making process, whey usually gets tossed at the end of the operation. But several spirits, vodka especially, have started using the byproduct as a way to instill a subtle sweetness and that silky texture that we couldn't get enough into said spirits.
Moving past that luxurious mouthfeel, we discovered the flavors match the nose, with it definitely being on the sweeter side. But where the vanilla and caramel were quite obvious in the liqueur's scent, they're more subtle on the taste buds. Instead, it's those notes of coffee that really shine making it the perfect choice for after dinner.
How to drink Shanky's Whip
Since Shanky's Whip clocks in at only 33% ABV, it's the perfect choice if you're looking to give your drink a little oomph. Sure, the liqueur can be easily enjoyed on its own as a shot or simple sipper over ice, but we think it's better suited as the main or second ingredient in a spectacular after-dinner drink. Add a shot to your coffee and you can skip the sweetener while turning that boring cup of joe into a cup of decadence. Substitute the typical rum or vodka in your favorite espresso martini for a richer, more coffee-forward version.
While those are our first choices, Shanky's has their own ideas of how to sip the spirit. In true horse-racing fashion, they've created their own daily racing form complete with odds on which ones the creators believe are the best. If you want to play it safe, go with the Long and Short of It which is Shanky's version of a rum and Coke, and is a delightful twist on this classic cocktail. But if you like long shots, then take Shanky's suggestion and opt for the 80-1 Nutter shot which is a tall, 3-layered shot of Shanky's Whip, Frangelico, and Irish cream. Even though we're sure this shot will go down smoothly, those three sweet liqueurs combined could give you a case of sugar shock.
Is Shanky's Whip expensive?
Like all liquors that are top and bottom shelf, coffee liqueurs fall into the same category. There may be cheaper classics that have been the adequate go-to for decades, but today there are many newer, more expensive brands that frankly are just better choices because of flavor and texture. That's where Shanky's Whip falls. It may not be classified as a coffee liqueur, but because of taste and texture, we'd stock it right next to that bottle of Mr. Black and Jameson Cold Brew without thinking twice.
Sure, it may not be quite as cheap as that tall bottle with the bright yellow label that's been around since the '30s, but it's right in line with most of the other well-known coffee liqueurs ... and tastes so much better. Clocking in between $25 and $30 for a 750 ml bottle depending on where it's purchased, we'd happily spend that for this intoxicating elixir because you're getting a quality spirit that's delicious both on its own and mixed into a cocktail. Add to that its healthy 33% ABV and you end up with a liqueur that has plenty of bang for its buck.
Cooking with Shanky's Whip
If there's one thing we love more than mixing up and drinking cocktails, it's using our favorite spirits in recipes. We can't tell you the number of times we've added a healthy shot to a sweet or savory recipe. The thickness of the liqueur combined with its rich vanilla and coffee notes make Shanky's the ideal choice when you want to add a little something extra.
While you could go the easy route and make a delicious affogato by simply pouring Shanky's over a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream, we prefer to add it to our favorite brownie or cake recipe. Because of its thicker consistency and sweeter flavor, a little will go a long way, turning those plain old brownies into a decadent dessert perfect for a special occasion.
But you don't have to stick with desserts, coffee and whiskeys are often used to add an extra layer of depth to savory dishes as well. This spirit would make a heavenly sauce served alongside your entrée, but we prefer to use it as a marinade. By soaking your steak or chicken in a sauce that includes Shanky's, your final protein will be imbued with a subtle sweetness and a delightful earthiness that will impress one and all.
You can get a Shanky's Whip tattoo
Not only is this spirit absolutely exquisite, its label is one of the most eye-catching out there. From the bright colors to the simple pen drawing of Shanky and his ostrich, this is a bottle that will definitely stand out on the shelf. But we're not the only ones who think so. A few bartenders think so, too, choosing to tattoo the artwork somewhere on their person. So, when the people behind Shanky's Whip started to notice bartenders with tattoos of Shanky or his ostrich, they decided to lean into the trend and make it as easy as possible for anyone to get a Shanky tattoo.
With six different options, fans can download a high-resolution version of the artwork directly from the website. You can get everything from the bottle's colorful label to a simple black & white version of Shanky and his ostrich. While neither Shanky nor his racing mate are available on their own from the website, we're sure any decent tattoo artist can extrapolate and create them, as seen in a recent Instagram post. But if it were up to us, our favorite is definitely Shanky and his ostrich in black and white with a few red and yellow accents.