Shanky's Whip: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

When it comes to Irish whiskey, the United States is no stranger. Between St. Patrick's Day celebrations and the Irish coffee, we'll take any opportunity we can to enjoy the liquor. It doesn't matter if it's a shot or in a cocktail. As the moniker suggests, Irish whiskey is typically a whiskey from the Emerald Isle (though these days there are several Irish American whiskey brands producing their own version of the spirit) that's made from unmalted barley and then aged for at least three years. Shanky's is a little different.

We all know the names Jameson and Bushmills which have been flowing over tongues for decades, but Shanky's Whip is a new Irish whiskey that's bucking the classic trend. Even though this spirit is distilled in Ireland, it has the look and texture of a stout, making it nothing like the Irish whiskeys we're used to. Instead of it being pale brown and intense, Shanky's is pitch black and smooth as silk. Instead of unmalted barley, Shanky's is distilled from whey. Instead of being created three or four centuries ago, Shanky's is only a few years old. There are so many ways in which this liquor is unlike the Irish whiskeys we're accustomed to, and we wanted to know everything. If you're curious too, read on.