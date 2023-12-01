23 Wines With The Most Eye-Catching Labels

Old-school wine snobs might mock people who choose wine based on the label. But it's not a terrible technique — particularly with wine producers paying closer attention to their labeling efforts in order to attract customers. Labels commissioned by artists have become increasingly prevalent within the wine industry, in fact, with natural wine purveyors most likely to have taken this philosophy to heart.

An artistically designed wine label doesn't solely help guide shoppers lost in a sea of bottles, though. It also provides businesses with the ability to simultaneously express a message and create a brand image. As a result, the potential positives appear to outweigh any concerns held by wine producers regarding the cost of an artistically designed label.

While you don't have to stop buying wine that lacks a certain aesthetic pizzazz, if you're looking to try something new, well ... why not make it fun? For anyone eager to select a visually dazzling bottle to place on their table — without sacrificing flavor — here's a list of our favorite wines with eye-catching labels.