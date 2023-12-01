23 Wines With The Most Eye-Catching Labels
Old-school wine snobs might mock people who choose wine based on the label. But it's not a terrible technique — particularly with wine producers paying closer attention to their labeling efforts in order to attract customers. Labels commissioned by artists have become increasingly prevalent within the wine industry, in fact, with natural wine purveyors most likely to have taken this philosophy to heart.
An artistically designed wine label doesn't solely help guide shoppers lost in a sea of bottles, though. It also provides businesses with the ability to simultaneously express a message and create a brand image. As a result, the potential positives appear to outweigh any concerns held by wine producers regarding the cost of an artistically designed label.
While you don't have to stop buying wine that lacks a certain aesthetic pizzazz, if you're looking to try something new, well ... why not make it fun? For anyone eager to select a visually dazzling bottle to place on their table — without sacrificing flavor — here's a list of our favorite wines with eye-catching labels.
Martha Stoumen — Post Flirtation Red
If you've invited your crush over for a drink, the message will be clear once you open this aptly-named bottle. Post Flirtation Red is produced in California by Martha Stoumen, and is brimming with juicy flavors that guarantee a great night. The label offers a teasing proposition, as well, depicting two cartoon figures in an embrace.
Whether your romantic dreams come to fruition or you simply enjoy this vibrant wine with your favorite snacks, there's nothing to lose. The blend of zinfandel, carignan, pinot noir, and petite sirah comes together in a smooth finish that tastes even better when chilled. Plus, you can use the empty bottle as an enchanting place setting for your next date.
Heaps Good Wine Co. ― Heaps Good Skin
With an eye displayed front and center, it's no surprise this quirky bottle caught our ... eye. Produced in Slovenia by Heaps Good Wine Co., Heaps Good Skin is a skin-contact wine containing two white grapes (furmint and pinot gris), and is made following red winemaking techniques.
Now, if you're unfamiliar with skin-contact wine or its production process, you may find the taste of Heaps Good Skin is just as unique as its label — but in a good way. The orange-tinged wine has a bit more structure and tannin than white wine, and you can enjoy this subtly spiced low-intervention wine with a plate of charcuterie or cheese.
Outward Wines — Shell Creek Vineyard chenin blanc
If you're drinking wine while daydreaming about your next hike, try gazing at a bottle of Outward Wines' Shell Creek Vineyard chenin blanc. The team behind this wine promotes adventures of all kinds, and this bottle makes a great sidekick. It's perfect for lovers of the great outdoors, too, since the label's snowy mountain vista will ably scratch your travel itch.
The wine itself will bring you right back to the present, as every sip is loaded with intensity. Quince, ginger, apricot, and pear bring this stony white wine to life. Additionally, the grapes for this wine come from a 50-year-old vineyard in San Luis Obispo County and were crushed by foot.
Werlitsch — Glück
Named after the German word for luck or happiness, Glück by Werlitsch is sure to bring you good feelings. The dazzling terracotta bottle has a clean minimalist design, with a cream-colored label that showcases a green tree sitting on top of the Earth. The image infuses a natural allure to the bottle's aesthetic, and the contents follow a similar vein.
This Austrian wine is produced from biodynamic grapes (namely chardonnay and sauvignon blanc). In other words, you can feel good about every sip of this holistically farmed product. Once you finish the last drop, use this gorgeous bottle as a centerpiece for your mantle, or display it elsewhere in your house with some dried flowers.
Ruth Lewandowski — Cuvée Zéro Rosé
The splashy color of Ruth Lewandowski's Cuvée Zéro Rosé stands out as much as the label — and immediately attracts your attention. Produced in Mendocino, California (primarily with Portuguese varieties), this wine has a deep salmon-red hue reminiscent of blood oranges.
As for the label, it pretty much sums up the peak moments of a stunning sunset. A black silhouette of trees in the foreground sits beneath a sky that shifts from yellow to pink to blue. For extra quirkiness, the label has a geometric shape that distinguishes it from an ordinary rectangle. This dark rosé contains popular Port wine grapes (touriga nacional, tinta roriz, and souzão), with a hint of sauvignon blanc to round it out. The result is fruity with a mineral touch that goes down smoothly with or without food.
Donnafugata — La Bella Sedàra
Sicilian producer Donnafugata tells a tale through its name, which refers to a story in local literature about a queen who escapes from Naples to the island — eventually settling on the terrain now home to the vineyards. This narrative is also the foundation for the brand's image of a woman fleeing, with hair blowing behind her.
Donnafugata's ever-evolving identity has been expressed in its labels, which feature designs by artist Stefano Vitale. La Bella Sedàra is one of many examples, with a label depicting a woman with eyes closed, while clouds and a small village scroll over her face. This smooth red is a winning blend of Nero d'Avola, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and syrah, brimming with dark and red fruit, along with hints of spice.
Panevino — Storm
Named after two essentials of any Italian table — bread and wine — Panevino is a small Sardinian producer reviving ancient vineyards on the Mediterranean island. This low-intervention winemaker is highly in tune with nature, and the label on this bottle proves it. Storm refers to the chaotic weather experienced during the 2020 vintage, which culminated in the grapes used in this bottle.
Aside from the striking name, the label is equally electric, complete with images of lightning. Orange-hued bolts stand out against the dark background, showcasing a natural phenomenon we know all too well. Thankfully, the effects on the vineyard were mostly positive, and this cannonau (or grenache)-based red wine brings intensity to every sip.
Caleb Leisure Wines — Ab Ovo
The orb-like images on this label evoke eyes and fish, offering a hypnotizing scene for contemplative sipping. The magenta background is striking, too, providing a solid frame for the superimposed designs. Frankly, since Caleb Leisure Wines (located in California's Sierra Foothills) features other bodily organs and natural designs on its various bottlings, it's cemented itself as one of our go-to picks for eye-catching labels.
This bottle of Ab Ovo consists of mourvèdre and marsanne, which mimics the practice of blending red and white grapes common in France's Rhône Valley. Additionally, the winemaker prizes ancient Georgian techniques, and ferments and ages this wine partly in qvevri (an underground amphora). This aromatic wine displays herbaceous notes that are highlighted with a slight chill.
L'Alézan — Vin des Potes
Vin des Potes by L'Alézan may feature a black-and-white label, but nothing is boring about this design. The image displays a scene of a table with a wine bottle and two glasses: One tipped over with the contents spilled onto the checkered tiled floor. The rainbow-like pattern of the wallpaper is even cooler, creating an almost hypnotic effect that attracts your eyes to the label with curious interest.
The two chairs and glasses suggest an intimate gathering, or perhaps just a fun hang out with friends (as per the translation of the wine's name). Regardless, this blend of cabernet, grenache, syrah, and merlot for Southeast France is sure to fit any mood.
Burn Cottage — Moonlight Race
The concentric patterns in the design on Burn Cottage's Moonlight Race label are enough to catch anyone's eye. Look closely, and you'll notice there are tiny eyes hidden in the mandala-like image, too. More notable is the full moon front and center (surrounded by varying stages of the lunar cycle), which combines in a mesmerizing manner with the butterflies, crickets, and plants found in other rings.
Central Otago produces some of New Zealand's most prestigious pinot noir, and this is no exception. Made with grapes from three vineyards (including one named Luna), this wine is the perfect introduction to the region — though it will satisfy aficionados, as well. Fruity with hints of red and dark berries, every sip is smooth on the palate, with a delicate structure that pairs well with food.
Il Torchio — Stralunato
This stunning label is a piece of art that'll make you want to repurpose the bottle as a vase. Designed by a local artist — who creates the brand's other labels, as well as works that decorate the winery — the image depicts a woman catching some drops with a wine glass. The orange color of her eyes and the moon is no coincidence, either; Stralunato is a skin-contact wine made with vermentino and moscato bianco.
The wine's name translates to "dazed" in Italian, which is how you'll feel after the first sip of this aromatic Ligurian wine. You'll come back to your senses quickly, though, thanks to the fresh citrus notes that keep this wine bright.
Grape Republic — Anfora Rosso
Japanese grape wine might not be on your radar, but Grape Republic's lineup is sure to change that. The collection of clear bottles features vibrant labels and radiant wines, and frankly? It's hard to look away. Depicting a goose flying across what looks like a sky — one with gold clouds and a bright red sun on the horizon — this particular label reflects the deep color of the contents.
Anfora Rosso is made with two hybrid grapes well-suited to Japan's climate, along with merlot. The result is juicy and fresh, with red fruit notes present in every sip. Drink it lightly chilled at your next gathering, as it's sure to be the talk of any party thanks to the gorgeous label and its unexpected origins.
Milan Nestarec — Forks & Knives
Milan Nestarec is known for his line of cool natural wines, and this vibrant red showcases his style. Quoted as saying he wants his products to be "everyday wine for any meal and table," Forks & Knives highlights this message.
Depicting colorful dinner party guests with literal forks and knives in place of their heads, this label is a great conversation starter. Made as both a red and white wine, the former features blaufrankisch, St. Laurent, and pinot noir grapes for a fruit-forward finish that is structured yet smooth. This Czech wine has pleasant tannins that keep it well-balanced, making it the perfect option to serve at your next dinner party — where it's likely to inspire a playful atmosphere.
Costador Terroirs — Metamorphika
This black opaque ceramic bottle displays a poignant purple label with an eye featured in the center. A fractal-like design spirals around the middle, with geometrical designs that make the eye pop dramatically. Between the label and its name, Metamorphika, this wine is not lying low.
Organically farmed and produced in Spain by Costador Terroirs, this 100% garnatxa (or grenache) wine is the star of any table. Fermented and aged in clay amphorae, it develops a rich intensity with balanced tannins over time. Dark fruits and berries are present on the palate, with a notable earthiness to round it out — though you'll want to hold onto this bottle long after you finish the last drop.
Gut Oggau — Wine family
If you're looking for a bottle to bring to your next family gathering, consider arriving with Gut Oggau's wine family in tow. The collection of 10 wines represents a fictional three-generational family that everyone can relate to. Pick the family member you best connect with, and the contents are sure to be pleasant.
The series consists of two "grandparents," which represent the wines made from the oldest vineyards. The other wines are associated with the parents or children (who share some of their traits). Spunky, wild, vivacious, angular, reserved — each bottle depicts the relevant family member with their name and the color of the wine. Whether you're an amateur or a pro, Gut Oggau's wines are a delightful twist on the ordinary.
Delinquente series
If you feel like these bottles are focusing on you as you walk by them on the shelf? You're probably right. Per Jay Koen, the artist behind the Delinquente Wine Co. bottle labels, the depicted so-called delinquents are proud rebels. Tattooed, pierced, and staunchly free of societal norms, the six characters featured in this wine series tell riveting tales. Read their stories to see who you connect with the most (though you can't go wrong with any of them).
Produced in South Australia, these minimal intervention wines feature grape varieties most commonly associated with Italy. Here they take on a new personality that's well worth exploring, much like that of the delinquents displayed on the labels.
Kindeli — Luna Llena
This dazzling label depicts two foxes dancing under a full moon, giving it a bewitching allure we can't look away from. Luna Llena (which means full moon in Spanish) is a red wine aged in amphorae and produced from a field blend that varies depending on the vintage. With zero additives, this natural wine epitomizes the holistic feeling its label exudes.
Kindeli is located on New Zealand's South Island and embodies this spirit in its wines. Named after the seasons and moon cycles, every bottle tells a unique story. This one just might inspire you to cut a rug under the moonlight at its peak brightness. And who knows? Some playful wild animals might even join.
Jauma — Why Try So Hard
Reminiscent of colorful doodles a toddler might make with a box of crayons, this label is playful and fun. Interwoven lines in a multitude of colors come together in a knotty jumble against a plain white background, and the blood-orange colored wine is equally vivacious through the clear bottle.
With a name like Why Try So Hard, everything about this Australian wine is telling us to relax, chill out, and enjoy it with no pretense. The blend of both red and white grapes (sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc, arenis, and shiraz) is fruity with notes of tropical aromas. Serve it nicely chilled if you're looking for a burst of summer in your glass at any time of year.
Lammidia — Panda
This dark bottle featuring a fun-loving panda is perfect to serve to animal lovers — or to anyone who's amused by the jovial label. Seemingly mid-dance — with a corkscrew in one hand and a bottle of Lammidia in the other — this panda knows how to have a good time.
With fans worldwide, Panda is a delightful Italian wine that spans a range of palates. Made with moscato rosa grapes and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo in some vintages, the resulting wine sits on the boundary between light reds and dark rosés — which makes it more of a crowd-pleaser. Juicy notes of guava, strawberries, and citrus mingle with an herbaceous twist in this vibrant wine.
Old World Winery — Bloom
There's nothing like a giant rose to make you feel connected with the beauty of the natural world. This bottle of electric rosé wine by Old World Winery in Sonoma Country expresses that essence thanks to the bold floral picture paired with the color of the wine. Named Bloom to further highlight the magic of this romantic flower, there's more to this wine than pretty looks.
Created with varying blends of red grapes depending on the year, the 2022 version includes pinot noir, abouriou, and pinotage. The winemakers recommend chilling the bottle before serving to fully savor the fruity aromatics. Naturally, once you finish the bottle, the only option is to add a rose.
Ashanta — Huzzah!
This frenetically patterned label pairs perfectly with a wine named Huzzah! With a green bottle and screw cap, this sparkling wine makes some noise — with its aesthetic, and when you pop it open. The label includes a simple white background with the winery name and the bottle's specs; however, the intricate geometric pattern on the rest of the label truly captures your attention.
Reminiscent of kaleidoscope visuals, it fits the image of this lively fizzy drink. French colombard grapes grown in Green Valley, California are used to make this festive wine. Serve it with coastal fare, as a celebratory aperitif, or simply to add an element of bubbly fun to a dreary evening.
Niepoort — Drink Me Nat Cool
The phrase "are you looking at me?" might come to mind when you see a bottle of Niepoort's Drink Me Nat Cool wine: Two angular eyes, with narrow eyebrows penciled in above, staring back from a plain white label.
Although the label art suggests an austere wine in the bottle, this Portuguese red is as light and fun as its name. Made with local baga grapes, the result is bright and aromatic with floral notes, red fruit, and spice on the palate. Chill it lightly (for a real 'cool' effect), and serve it with pretty much anything for a pleasant evening. The only stern eyes you'll have to deal with are on the label.
Laherte Frères — Brut Nature Blanc de Noirs
Traditional Champagne bottles are easily recognizable, but Laherte Frères adds an extra appeal to the timeless drink with its visually stunning labels. The winery's Brut Nature Blanc de Noirs (produced with pinot meunier and pinot noir grapes), is one of our favorite examples.
Designed by Swedish illustrator Hanna Albrektson, the colorful label is anything but stuffy. A deep violet background depicts a rose and an oyster shell, hinting at the exceptional pairing. You'll want to follow the recommendation and serve this elegant Champagne with a dozen oysters on the half shell for a sophisticated night to remember (and be sure to save this work of art to display on a shelf).