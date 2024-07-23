The Starbucks Iced Drink Hack You Need To Try Before The Summer Is Over
Summer is primetime for slurping down ice-cold Frappuccinos from Starbucks, including delicious secret menu creations that taste like churros and blackberry cobbler. But while these cold cups are classics for a reason, they're not the only refreshing options you can get at Starbucks to beat the heat. If you're a tea lover, you probably know to take advantage of the chain's iced green teas, which come in eight different options.
What you may not have tried, however, is adding the Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher base to an Iced Green Tea Lemonade. As evidenced by tasty recipes like Matcha Banana Smoothies and Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Summer Cocktails, we know that fruity flavors pair perfectly with both green tea and lemonade. Plus, if you're usually scared away by ordering super-complicated Starbucks drinks, this one is pretty simple for baristas to make. Your addition will add a mixture of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors to your cup, infusing a light, fresh-tasting drink with plenty of fun fruity goodness.
The summer berry base may only be a seasonal offering
The Summer-Berry Refreshers base is a new item for summer 2024. It debuted in Starbucks' line of blue summer drinks with raspberry-flavored popping pearls, which include the refresher itself, one with lemonade, and a creamy version with coconut milk. So if you want to try out this hack, this summer is the time to do it, since it's still TBD if the base will be available in the fall (or in the years to come).
And while it's delicious in the Iced Green Tea Lemonade, that's not the only drink you can add it to. Since it has sugar, it can add a pop of sweetness and fruity flavor to teas like the Iced Green, Iced Peach Green, Iced Black, and Iced Passion Tango. Or, you can order it with other iced tea lemonades at Starbucks, such as beverages with black, peach green, and passion tango tea. Feel free to spruce up a classic cup of lemonade with this base, or incorporate it in matcha-filled beverages like the Iced Matcha Latte and Iced Matcha Lemonade. And to jazz up your drink even more, keep the fruity notes going with other add-ins like the raspberry-flavored popping pearls, strawberries, or a splash of peach juice. To add a little thickness to your drink, try topping it off with a luscious strawberry cream cold foam.