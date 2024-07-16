A Glenmorangie Whisky Was Spotted At Costco For A Price That Has Fans Buying Multiple Bottles
Costco fans and whisky lovers rejoice — a Glenmorangie Scotch whisky was recently spotted at a Costco in Omaha, Nebraska, for a price that has fans buying multiple bottles. The specific whisky is Glenmorangie's 750-milliliter bottle of 14-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Quinta Ruban, which usually retails for $60 and up. According to a Reddit post, it is now selling for $27.97 at Costco, which is over 50% discounted.
We're excited, too, since a Glenmorangie topped our list at number three out of the 15 best Scotch whiskies of 2023. Glenmorangie also makes one of the top 25 popular Scotch whiskies we ranked. Learning about this bargain, Reddit users declared that they're buying four to five bottles. They also encouraged each other to stock up or buy cases. Some even asked for others to buy it and then send them a few bottles.
From harvesting a single type of grain, such as barley, to fermenting, distilling, aging, and bottling the spirit, a lot of time, energy, and skill go into making every bottle of single malt Scotch whisky. Whisky lovers and those in the know often tout single malt whisky as being very high quality and therefore worth heftier price tags. And that's why the $27.97 price at Costco for a generous bottle of Glenmorangie single malt Scotch makes it an incredible deal.
Costco often sells rare and heavily discounted alcoholic beverages
Now, this is not the first time that Costco has sold coveted spirits at hugely discounted prices. For example, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Shooters were spotted at Costco for a bargain earlier this month. And back in June, Hibiki 21 Japanese Whisky was found at Costco for a huge deal. Costco can afford to sell spirits and liquor at marked-down prices, sometimes at over a 50% discount, because they buy and sell in bulk and purchase directly from the producers without intermediaries.
On the other end of the spectrum, you can also easily find plenty of expensive and at least 15 rare liquors at Costco. Also, in June of 2024, a coveted $40k wine was unexpectedly spotted at a Costco. Even if you're not a whisky lover, it's a good idea to run, not walk, to your local Costco to stock up on a bottle of Glenmorangie whisky. It'll make for a perfect gift. Or, you could use the whisky to make a variety of refreshing whiskey cocktails at home or incorporate the liquor into your cooking or baking.