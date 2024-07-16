A Glenmorangie Whisky Was Spotted At Costco For A Price That Has Fans Buying Multiple Bottles

Costco fans and whisky lovers rejoice — a Glenmorangie Scotch whisky was recently spotted at a Costco in Omaha, Nebraska, for a price that has fans buying multiple bottles. The specific whisky is Glenmorangie's 750-milliliter bottle of 14-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Quinta Ruban, which usually retails for $60 and up. According to a Reddit post, it is now selling for $27.97 at Costco, which is over 50% discounted.

We're excited, too, since a Glenmorangie topped our list at number three out of the 15 best Scotch whiskies of 2023. Glenmorangie also makes one of the top 25 popular Scotch whiskies we ranked. Learning about this bargain, Reddit users declared that they're buying four to five bottles. They also encouraged each other to stock up or buy cases. Some even asked for others to buy it and then send them a few bottles.

From harvesting a single type of grain, such as barley, to fermenting, distilling, aging, and bottling the spirit, a lot of time, energy, and skill go into making every bottle of single malt Scotch whisky. Whisky lovers and those in the know often tout single malt whisky as being very high quality and therefore worth heftier price tags. And that's why the $27.97 price at Costco for a generous bottle of Glenmorangie single malt Scotch makes it an incredible deal.