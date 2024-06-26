Hibiki 21 Japanese Whisky Was Spotted At Costco For A Huge Deal

If you're lucky enough to live in a state where Costco sells spirits you ought to keep your eye out for bottles of the Hibiki 21-year-old. The Japanese blended whisky made by Suntory has earned the title of World's Best Blended Whisky multiple times, which makes it one of the best Japanese whiskies currently on the market.

For anyone not already familiar with Japanese whisky, the sticker shock can come as a surprise. The industry has enjoyed an enviable boom in recent years and the supply side has yet to meet demand which has led to prices regularly ticking up. The Hibiki 21, for example, was spotted at a Costco in Torrance, California for a gut-wrenching $690 (though prices may vary based on location). If that seems too expensive for a bottle of whisky, keep in mind that the typical asking price for a 750-milliliter bottle runs from around $1,000 to $1,500 or more in the United States. In that light, the Costco price looks pretty tasty but it still takes a special kind of whiskey lover to cough up that kind of cash for the sake of their collection.

If money is no object, the Hibiki 21 is certainly worth it. Praised for its exquisite balance and heralded as the apex of the blended whiskey genre, Hibiki 21 uses a mixture of Japanese, American, and European wood in the maturation process to create a gently sweet ambrosia with a hint of peated smoke.