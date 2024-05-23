Suntory Japanese Whisky Has Been Spotted At Costco, But Shoppers Aren't Happy About The Price

Suntory is one of the biggest whisky distilleries in Japan. It has been at the forefront of the Japanese whisky boom that started in the 2000s and shows no signs of slowing down. The increased demand has been notoriously difficult for the Japanese whisky market to navigate, though they've been doing a decent enough job at it. When your product requires years of maturation to produce, ramping up production isn't as simple as flipping a switch.

Costco members lucky enough to have stores nearby that sell liquor are starting to notice the Suntory whisky on offer. But Suntory products have been sold at Costco for several years now, so it isn't the product itself that's catching their eye – it's the new price tag. As anyone who understands how markets work could have predicted, the increased demand combined with the lack of supply to meet that demand has resulted in steady price increases for Suntory's whiskies over the past several years.

Suntory celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and took the occasion to announce its plans to increase production by 2027. To that end, Suntory has invested millions of dollars into its facilities. That means the company is currently eating higher operational costs but is not yet able to reap the benefits of increased profits, which are expected to result from those investments. This leads us to Suntory's second announcement last year: price hikes.