Use A Spoon To Instantly Transform Homemade Blueberry Syrup

A stack of pancakes becomes a dreamy dessert when drizzled with homemade blueberry syrup. And while you may think that assembling a homespun syrup sounds like a long job that involves a selection of sugar thermometers and bubbling saucepans, it's actually an easy process that's far breezier than making a fruit preserve. Simply add fresh blueberries, sugar, and a squeeze of lemon juice to a pan and heat gently until thickened. However, the one trick that will instantly transform your syrup from simple to scrumptious is to press the berries with the back of a wooden spoon to help release their juice.

Closely related to cranberries and bilberries, blueberries are packed full of antioxidants and fiber. They're also 85% water, which makes them a fantastic fruit to turn into syrup. Pressing your warmed blueberries with a spoon splits open their tender skins as they cook, which releases more of their purple juice. This gentle pressure also helps to eke out much liquid as possible from the skins, which is ideal if you want to discard the paper-thin rinds after straining your prepared syrup. As the juice spreads across the base of the pan, it provides just enough liquid for the sugar to dissolve into, creating a sticky syrup with a loose consistency that's perfect for pouring over pancakes or mixing into a blueberry flavored summer coffee.