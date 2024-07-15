A Native New Englander Shares The 18 Best Spots For Ice Cream In Boston
Boston is known for many things. You have a ton of history, excellent cannoli, and some of the finest Italian pasta dishes on the East Coast. But one thing that you may not always associate Boston with is ice cream.
The fact of the matter is that big cities, especially those that tend to get warm in the summer months, offer a treasure trove of ice cream spots where eaters can pull up a stool and dive into a sundae, or grab a simple cone to go and enjoy as they walk around the city. As a New England resident and frequent Boston visitor, I've often found myself on the hunt for high-quality spots scooping flavors that I can't find anywhere else. To help make your ice cream journey a bit easier, I've curated a list of some of my favorite spots to enjoy ice cream in Boston, either based on my own personal experience or as recommendations from friends. Rest assured that you'll find numerous options for dairy- and nut-free eaters, as well as shops that are pushing the needle on frosty flavor innovation.
Toscanini's in Cambridge
I would be remiss not to mention Toscanini's on a city-wide tour of Boston's ice cream offerings. This shop, which has two locations in Cambridge, has a rotating array of flavors, and updates its website regularly with what it's currently offering. While you will find classic options, like cookies and cream and maple walnut, you'll also find an array of more unique flavors that satisfy nearly every palate in the book. My favorite, of course, is the miso peanut butter. This salty, soy-based spread really adds to the depth of the peanut butter and elevates this flavor to new heights. Adventurous eaters might also like its kulfi ice cream, which is a play on classic Indian flavors like cardamom, roasted almonds, and pistachios.
If you're having a party, I also recommend checking out the ice cream cakes at this shop. Order a micro-cake as a sweet celebratory treat for you and a special someone or feed a crowd with its 10-inch cake, which all include a free hot fudge accompaniment.
Multiple locations in Cambridge
North End Creamery in the North End
The North End Creamery only opened its doors in 2022, but it's made a really big splash in Boston's sweets scene. Its flavor list isn't as massive as others on the list, but if you look hard enough, you'll find wacky and whimsical concoctions that please every patron. Taro, inspired by the yam-like vegetable, makes an appearance, as well as a pistachio port wine ice cream that's perfect for someone who's willing to try anything once.
This spot also offers a small number of vegan ice cream flavors. Overall, the vibes at this shop are quite warm and welcoming, despite the chilly treats that lie within. The North End Creamery is closed on Mondays, so be sure to check its hours before you make your way to the North End.
121 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Taiyaki NYC (Multiple locations)
You may not have heard of the Taiyaki NYC brand, but chances are that you've seen its fish-shaped ice cream cones somewhere online. Although its name suggests that this sweets shop is exclusive to the Big Apple, you'll also find a location in Boston's Seaport area, as well as in Cambridge.
Taiyaki focuses on soft serve ice cream. You'll find matcha soft serve, served with an accompanying mochi stick. But you'd be best off ordering one of the more traditional preparations of this dessert, which features the fish-shaped waffle cone filled with red bean paste and custard. You will also have the option to choose one of its signature cones — or build your own, which offers tons of opportunities for customizing and exploring different pairings.
Multiple locations
Gerly's Homemade Ice Cream in Somerville
Tipping Cow Ice Cream is out, and Gerly's Ice Cream is in. The stop is still the same, and all of its sesame-, peanut-, and tree nut-free ice creams are still kicking — just under a new name.
If you're craving something a bit out of the ordinary, this is the shop to visit. You'll find its everyday flavors, like cannoli, French vanilla, and mint chip, along with some pretty darn whimsical seasonal additions, like Brandy Alexander, apple cider sorbet, banana pudding, and strawberry basil. The flavors here are punchy and well-rounded, and you'd be hard-pressed to find one that you didn't like. There are even a few options for dairy-free ice cream lovers at this must-stop Somerville scoop shop.
(617) 718-0558
415 Medford St, Somerville, MA 02145
Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge
Honeycomb Creamery is a haven for sweets lovers in the Boston area. Its Cambridge shop features small-batch ice cream flavors, so you may not have the same list each time you visit. While this might be a bit disheartening for folks who gravitate towards the same flavor every time, I like to think that it keeps this frozen treat exciting.
While the soft serve ice cream flavors are available, the hard-scooped ice creams are where you'll want to gravitate towards. There are some classics like birthday cake — but fear not; isn't not your average, ho-hum flavor. It's filled with chocolate marshmallow buttercream, chocolate cake truffles, and rainbow sprinkles. You'll also find innovative frozen yogurt options for a lighter treat, like its currant almond flavor studded with slivered almonds.
(617) 714-3983
1702 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
FoMu (Multiple locations)
Boston is a rather progressive city, especially in terms of its food offerings. As a plant-based eater, I've found an array of spots to visit in the city, and one of my favorites is FoMu. The shop has three locations in the South End, Fenway, and Quincy Market, where eaters can stock up on all of their favorite plant-based desserts — including out-of-this-world ice cream.
Its ice cream menu is rather comprehensive and includes everything from grasshopper pie, with a mint base and chocolate sandwich cookies, as well as seasonal options like Meyer lemon meringue pie and blueberry shortbread (with gluten-free cookie pieces). But the even bigger draw is its cookie sandwiches, which allow customers to choose a cookie, ice cream, and topping to make their own. Count me in for a brown sugar Biscoff cookie, rainbow sprinkles, and vanilla ice cream — all of which are vegan.
Multiple locations
Lazy Bear Creamery in Dorchester
Although "lazy" might be in its name, don't take this shop lightly. Lazy Bear Creamery in Dorchester cranks out 110 (yes, you read that right) flavors at its shop. You'll find a couple staples, like vanilla, cookie dough, and coffee Oreo, as well as in-house classics like the Lazy Bruin, a yellow-dyed vanilla ice cream with chocolate sprinkles, and the Scarlet Macaw with chocolate ice cream, white and regular chocolate chips, strawberries, and white chocolate sauce.
If you're looking to cool off, you might also want to try one of the shop's non-dairy ices in refreshing, citrus-forward flavors like pomegranate lemonade, cran-raspberry lemonade, and ruby red grapefruit. Or, if you're craving something sippable, try a frappe (pronounced "frap"); made with milk, syrup, and ice cream.
(617) 992-2597
383 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122
The Ice Creamsmith in Dorchester
If you find yourself in the nearby suburb of Dorchester, build a pit stop at The Ice Creamsmith into your travel itinerary. It's been making ice cream at the same spot for nearly 50 years, so it must be doing something right. This shop focuses on small batches of ice cream and has a perfect balance of the classic ice cream flavors you know and love and some more modern twists.
Boozy ice cream lovers will appreciate the frozen pudding, made with a rum base, cherries, raisins, pineapples, and apricots, while simplistic ice cream lovers will appreciate the classic sweet cream flavor or the banana split — made with two or three scoops of ice cream, sauces, whipped cream or marshmallows, nuts, and a cherry. You might just have to do a little bit of digging to unearth the banana underneath.
(617) 296-8567
2295 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124
Amorino Gelato (Multiple locations)
Gelato is a creamy, Italian alternative to classic ice cream. And Amorino is just one chain that's trying to bring this delicious frozen dessert to the greater Boston area. It has two locations, one in Cambridge and the other on Newbury Street.
Amorino's gelato doesn't just look good; it tastes pretty darn delicious, too. It's well-known for its petal-shaped gelato, perfectly affixed on sweet cones that are seemingly always fresh. Its gelato and sorbet flavor options are relatively approachable, and include classics like stracciatella, passion fruit, and blood orange. If you're lucky enough, you might also get your hands on a gelato macaron that combines the best of both sweet worlds. You can't go wrong with any flavor at this must-stop shop.
Multiple locations
New City Microcreamery in Cambridge
If you like your desserts with a gastronomic flair, you're going to want to make a stop at New City Microcreamery in Cambridge. The chain, which has expanded to Sudbury and Hudson, utilizes liquid nitrogen to make its ice cream. The shop chills all of its bases for at least a day before mixing and aerating the frozen dessert, which reduces the size of the ice crystals and gives it a smoother consistency. Science, right?
The technology that this shop uses isn't just new age, but its flavors also fit the bill, too. You'll find creative options like baklava ice cream, which features a honey ice cream blended with honey walnut pieces and phyllo dough. Or, grab a scoop of tres leches, which has all that dense, milky flavor you're craving. If you don't live in Boston, but still live in the Southern New England region, you can find a pint of New City ice cream at your local Big Y grocery store or at some select markets.
(617) 945-0279
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Christina's Homemade Ice Cream in Cambridge
When you have "homemade" in your name, it has to be good. And luckily, Christina's Homemade in Cambridge doesn't disappoint. The flavors at this shop are anywhere from "typical." Amid scoops of herbal chai and Mexican chocolate, you'll find green tea, coffee Oreo, and lavender. The flavors at Christina's are quite balanced, while the texture of its ice cream is delectably chewy, which makes it a great option if you love a dense scoop of ice cream.
It's relatively easy to get a sample or two, and if you're indecisive on what flavors you want to get, you really should take Christina's up on that offer. Granted, it's hard to go wrong with anything on its menu.
instagram.com/christinasicecream
(617) 492-7021
1255 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Far Out Ice Cream (Multiple locations)
By its name alone, you might assume that Far Out Ice Cream sticks to astronaut ice cream. But its draw is actually its focus on New Zealand-style ice cream. Think about this ice cream like elevated, fruity soft serve. Although the base typically starts with vanilla ice cream, Far Out allows its customers to choose from one of five options, including non-dairy and low-fat selections. Then, the shop blends these bases with fruit to give you a light, flavorful alternative to classic ice cream.
You can order your ice cream in a waffle cone, and also pack on the mix-ins and toppings, including wildflower honey, salted caramel sauce, matcha, and toasted coconut flakes. It's certainly not your classic New England-style ice cream, but you may find that you like it even more.
Multiple locations
Picco in the South End
Picco isn't just one of the best spots for pizza in Boston, it's also a great spot for ice cream after you've downed a couple slices of pie. The selections at this spot are relatively pared down compared to Boston's other ice cream shops, but that doesn't mean that Picco turns down the quality. Try a scoop of blood orange ice cream with dark chocolate chips, or opt for a dairy-free dark chocolate sorbet at the end of your meal. You can even add some extra toppings to finish out your dessert, including a cone hat. Or, grab a hand-packed pint and take it home for later.
Picco's ice cream is free from eggs, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial colors and flavors. Its menu options stay relatively consistent year-round, but you may find some seasonal offerings to delve into.
(617) 927-0066
513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116
Gracie's Ice Cream (Multiple locations)
Gracie's might not be the first place your mind goes to when you think of great spots for ice cream in Boston, but it really should be. It has two locations in the city, one in Cambridge and the other in Somerville, where you can indulge on an array of innovative and creative flavors. You can even join in on the fun and take an ice cream making class.
The shop offers six staple flavors, five rotating flavors, and a non-dairy sorbet option. The flavors here are whimsical. Take the Gold and White Dress, for example. It's made with sweet cream ice cream, Corn Pops, Honeycomb, and Golden Grahams. You can stay updated on what the shop is scooping every day on its Instagram.
Multiple locations
Emack & Bolio's in Back Bay
The name Emack & Bolio's might sound like a law firm, but it's actually anything but. It was started by Bob Rook, who was in fact a music lawyer, as a place where famous musicians, including Aerosmith, U2, and more, could go to relax following their shows. To counteract Boston's Blue Laws, Rook rented a basement in Brookline, bought an ice cream machine, and started hosting homemade ice cream and jam sessions. The rest was history.
The flavors at this spot are rather unique, but still contain familiar ingredients. The Beantown Buzz is one of my favorites; it's made with an espresso ice cream base infused with cookies and chocolate-covered espresso beans. Or, go for Stoney's Dream, made with vanilla ice cream, brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and a decadent fudge swirl. Even the vegans and sorbet lovers will find something to enjoy here.
(617) 536-7127
290 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02115
Dairy Freeze in Quincy
Although it's located less than 10 miles from the city of Boston, Dairy Freeze is a stop worth mentioning. Soft serve is the name of the game here, although some folks will also order its selection of Richardson's hard ice cream.
The soft serve here is rather simple and includes basic flavors like chocolate, coffee, vanilla, orange, and raspberry sherbet, all of which can be stacked or twisted. You can also select from an array of jimmies — which is the Bostonian and/or New Englander word for sprinkle — to adorn your ice cream. Dairy Freeze is open seasonally, so make sure you check its website or give the shop a call before you make the trek out of Boston to visit.
(617) 471-9768
635 Adams St, Quincy, MA 02169
Cookie Monstah (Multiple locations)
Ice cream is great. But ice cream sandwiched in between two cookies? That's a whole 'nother story. Cookie Monstah makes chipwiches and sells them out of its shops located in Boston suburbs like Beverly, Burlington, and Newton. But if you catch it on the right day, you may find its cookie truck in the city.
These aren't just plain ol' chipwiches either. Each one is jam-packed with ice cream, to the point where you'd basically have to unhinge your jaw to get a bite of the whole thing into your mouth. You'll also find innovative cookie and ice cream pairings like The Campfire, which sandwiches Milky Way ice cream between a s'mores and a chocolate chunk cookie. Or, try The Salty Dog, with salted caramel cookies sandwiching Totally Turtle ice cream.
Multiple locations
Forge Baking Co. & Ice Cream Bar in Somerville
Forge Baking Co. is one of my favorite spots for coffee in Boston, but its ice cream is also worthy of note. The ice cream offerings here are pared down; expect single and double scoops, as well as affogatos and pints for the road. The ambiance at this spot is super welcoming and accommodating, which is great for when you're looking for a sweet treat or a way to cool off after a hot Boston day.
The ice cream at Forge Baking Co. is quite thick and delectable, and the flavors are not too out-of-this-world, but it does offer twists on staple frozen favorites. You'll find brown butter ice cream and malted vanilla (plain vanilla is often available), as well as chocolate and green tea.
(617) 764-5365
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Methodology
Any place can sell ice cream, but not every place can market itself as one of the Boston's must-stop ice cream locations. In order to narrow down which spots were worthy of stopping, I used my own personal experience eating in the city, as well as recommendations from Bostonians and ice cream lovers. The main quality I looked for in these shops was innovation, either in flavors, techniques, or atmosphere. In other words, I wanted to highlight shops that were selling more than just Hood ice cream packed into stale cones.
These shops invest a lot of time and energy into crafting delicious, whimsical flavors that you can't really find outside of Boston. Moreover, many of these spots offer flavors for an array of eaters, so you can rest assured that folks with dietary restrictions or a dislike for mint chocolate chip can still find something that suits them.