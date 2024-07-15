A Native New Englander Shares The 18 Best Spots For Ice Cream In Boston

Boston is known for many things. You have a ton of history, excellent cannoli, and some of the finest Italian pasta dishes on the East Coast. But one thing that you may not always associate Boston with is ice cream.

The fact of the matter is that big cities, especially those that tend to get warm in the summer months, offer a treasure trove of ice cream spots where eaters can pull up a stool and dive into a sundae, or grab a simple cone to go and enjoy as they walk around the city. As a New England resident and frequent Boston visitor, I've often found myself on the hunt for high-quality spots scooping flavors that I can't find anywhere else. To help make your ice cream journey a bit easier, I've curated a list of some of my favorite spots to enjoy ice cream in Boston, either based on my own personal experience or as recommendations from friends. Rest assured that you'll find numerous options for dairy- and nut-free eaters, as well as shops that are pushing the needle on frosty flavor innovation.