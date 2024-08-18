Hasselback Rutabaga With Pesto Cream Recipe
If you're stuck in a side-dish rut, one of the easiest ways to get out of it is branching out with less common vegetables and trying new ways to make them. Rutabagas might not be at the top of your shopping list, and you might not even be sure what they are, but these round shaped root vegetables that taste like a cross between a turnip and a potato can add tasty variety to your routine. The hasselback method typically used on potatoes involves slicing the rutabaga into thin slices almost all the way through creating an accordion effect. When they're roasted this way the edges get crispy and the inside gets tender, giving you a contrast of textures.
This rutabaga recipe also features a pesto cream sauce highlighting fresh basil, pine nuts, and olive oil, seeps into the cracks of the rutabaga distributing the savory sauce into each bite. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, "This stunning side dish breaks the cycle of boring accompaniments and adds a gourmet touch to your meal. The rutabagas are much easier to make than they look and will certainly get some attention when serving."
Gather the ingredients for hasselback rutabaga with pesto cream
To make this recipe, start by picking up two large rutabagas. If you can't find large ones, you can select smaller sized rutabagas which will take less time to cook. While you're in the produce aisle, grab some fresh basil and garlic. If you're inclined to add a little green garnish on your dish, add some parsley to your cart.
Then head over to the dairy aisle and get some Parmesan cheese and heavy cream for our sauce. You can easily make the pesto cream sauce vegan by using dairy-free Parmesan cheese and full-fat canned coconut milk. You'll also need pine nuts for the pesto sauce, but walnuts or sunflower seeds can be substituted. Check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Trim and peel the rutabagas
Cut the ends off of the rutabagas and peel them.
Step 3: Slice the rutabagas
Cut thin slices into the top three quarters of each rutabaga, about ¼-inch apart, making sure to not cut all the way through.
Step 4: Season the rutabagas
Lay the rutabaga on a baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
Step 5: Cover and bake
Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes or until they are soft. (This depends on the size of your rutabagas.)
Step 6: Make the pesto
While the rutabagas are baking, add the basil, garlic, pine nuts, remaining olive oil, remaining salt, and pepper to a food processor and blend until smooth.
Step 7: Warm up the cream
Add the cream to a small pot and warm on low heat for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Add pesto to pot
Add the pesto to the warm cream and stir for 2 minutes until you have a thick and creamy sauce.
Step 9: Serve the rutabagas and sauce
When the rutabagas are done, garnish with optional minced parsley and serve with the pesto cream sauce.
- 2 large rutabagas
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup heavy cream
- chopped parsley
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Cut the ends off of the rutabagas and peel them.
- Cut thin slices into the top three quarters of each rutabaga, about ¼-inch apart, making sure to not cut all the way through.
- Lay the rutabaga on a baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
- Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes or until they are soft. (This depends on the size of your rutabagas.)
- While the rutabagas are baking, add the basil, garlic, pine nuts, remaining olive oil, remaining salt, and pepper to a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Add the cream to a small pot and warm on low heat for 5 minutes.
- Add the pesto to the warm cream and stir for 2 minutes until you have a thick and creamy sauce.
- When the rutabagas are done, garnish with optional minced parsley and serve with the pesto cream sauce.
What can I do with leftover pesto cream sauce?
Should you have leftover pesto cream sauce, there are many delicious ways to use it. A simple way to use it is as a pasta sauce. Just toss it with any pasta of your choice, spaghetti squash noodles, or zucchini noodles. The sauce also makes a great pizza sauce. Spread it evenly on a pizza crust, and layer on your toppings for a delicious pizza.
Spreading the sauce on sandwiches is another great way to use it. Try it with a roasted vegetable panini, a stuffed Mediterranean pita sandwich, or an Italian sub. If wraps are more your thing, roll it up with breakfast burritos featuring eggs and vegetables, or a chickpea mash stuffing with lettuce and tomato.
A dollop of the pesto sauce will also dress up a simple entree. Try it on baked chicken or fish off the grill. It's also perfect with prime rib, flank steak, or sauteed shrimp. Finally, the sauce makes a great addition to a buddha bowl with a mix of quinoa, roasted vegetables, beans, and tofu. Or try it as a dip with vegetables, breadsticks, or crackers.
How should I serve these hasselback rutabagas?
The hasselback rutabagas can be served as a beautiful side dish or even as a vegetarian main course. To serve them as a main course, try layering them on top of some delicate couscous, quinoa, or rice. For added heartiness, combine the grain with seasoned black or green lentils for a delicious base. Adding a simple green salad with a lemon vinaigrette dressing can finish off the meal.
As a side dish the rutabaga will pair with a large number of entrees. You can pair the rutabagas with any type of meat, chicken, or fish entree. Whether you are serving roasted chicken, beef or a medley of seafood.
The rutabagas are also a great holiday option as they offer a festive presentation. Add them to a buffet table arranged on a serving platter with a few additional sauces along with the pesto cream sauce. A garlic aioli sauce and blue cheese dressing along with the pesto cream sauce make a nice trio. Guests can choose their favorite or add a small drizzle of each. Fresh herbs are a great way to finish off the rutabagas, adding an earthy element.