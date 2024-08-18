Hasselback Rutabaga With Pesto Cream Recipe

If you're stuck in a side-dish rut, one of the easiest ways to get out of it is branching out with less common vegetables and trying new ways to make them. Rutabagas might not be at the top of your shopping list, and you might not even be sure what they are, but these round shaped root vegetables that taste like a cross between a turnip and a potato can add tasty variety to your routine. The hasselback method typically used on potatoes involves slicing the rutabaga into thin slices almost all the way through creating an accordion effect. When they're roasted this way the edges get crispy and the inside gets tender, giving you a contrast of textures.

This rutabaga recipe also features a pesto cream sauce highlighting fresh basil, pine nuts, and olive oil, seeps into the cracks of the rutabaga distributing the savory sauce into each bite. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, "This stunning side dish breaks the cycle of boring accompaniments and adds a gourmet touch to your meal. The rutabagas are much easier to make than they look and will certainly get some attention when serving."