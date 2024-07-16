Add Some Umami Tang To Your Next Stew With One Briny Addition
There's nothing quite as delightful to the palate as the first slurp of a hearty stew. No matter the time of year, there's a stew to satisfy all your comfort food desires. Whether on the stove top, in a slow cooker, or an instant pot, you can stew it. Similar to soup but thicker and chunkier, stew is typically savory and can include a variety of vegetables and proteins among many different stew recipes. If you want something new to add to your stew, you'll love olive juice for its brininess and salt content. It's the perfect way to give any stew a bold dose of umami flavor.
Olives are usually brined in a mixture of salt, water, and vinegar, allowing the water to flavor the olives and vice versa, bringing about richer flavors during the marination process. Some green olives are also treated with lye to speed up the curing process. Among the many ways to use the juice from a jar of olives, turning leftover olive juice into a seasoning for your simmering pot of stew is an excellent way to reduce food waste while simultaneously brightening up the tastes of your meal. The addition works especially well in Mediterranean stews like a Moroccan chickpea stew or a spicy harissa eggplant stew because the Mediterranean diet already includes olives among its featured foods. You don't have to limit yourself to a directly correlated flavor profile, however — there are many other stews that would also benefit from a dash of olive juice.
Stewing with olive juice
If you're an olive lover, then chances are you've already got a jar or two on hand. Considering the main flavor notes you wish to hit with your stew, you can determine what kind of olive brine you'll want to use. While black olives tend to have a milder taste, green olives are higher in sodium content and have a tangy flavor. It's also advisable to sip your olive brine first to make sure you get a good sense of the flavor and don't overdo it when adding it to your simmering pot. Definitely go slowly and remember the old adage that less is more. Think of your olive brine like a seasoning and add it to your stew broth while simmering, making sure to taste as you go to determine if more is needed.
Among the different types of fish stews from around the world, many would benefit from a briny dash of olive juice. Another option is trying olive brine in a Basque chicken stew, which combines both French and Spanish influences into the comforting slow cooked dish. Olive juice is also great in any vegetable-based stew like a white bean and potato stew to give a tangy and savory addition in lieu of the natural, earthy flavors of meat. Wherever you can imagine needing an extra bit of salty zing and flavor, olive juice is there to amplify your meal.