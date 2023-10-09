Basque Chicken Is A Comforting Stew With French And Spanish Influences

Chicken and dried peppers are a delicious combo — take Hungarian chicken paprikash, for example. Especially when slow-cooked, the white meat perfectly melds with the savory nature of the spice, often accompanied by a tomato tang.

In the border region between France and Spain, an aromatic spin on the poultry and pepper combo is called Basque chicken. Hailing from the Basque culinary hotspot area on the Atlantic, it's no surprise the food is bursting with flavor. Crafted with chicken, bell peppers, herbs, wine, cured pork, and espelette — a particularly aromatic dried pepper spice — the stew is equal parts comforting and wondrous. Plus, it showcases Basque pride, with the multi-colored bell peppers said to resemble the region's flag.

Best of all, the dish is easy to make in a home kitchen, too. If the Basque espelette is hard to track down, it can be substituted with paprika, and the rest comes together in a fragrant, simmering swoop. Let's see how this delectable dish came about.