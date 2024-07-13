The Graham Cracker Swap For Sweet And Salty S'mores

The crackling campfire is mesmerizing as you stare at the marshmallow you're roasting, which is turning into a perfectly golden, gooey mess. You take it out of the fire at the last second, just before it's about to fall into the flames. You move it over to a picnic table where the rest of your sticky-sweet sandwich is waiting anxiously to be assembled. You slide the marshmallow off the stick and onto a graham cracker topped with a few pieces of milk chocolate that melt as the sandwich is topped off with that final, crunchy square. Not much beats the combination of ingredients in a classic s'more on a careless summer night — but a Ritz cracker just might.

People have been upgrading their s'mores for years by adding luxury ingredients such as dried fruit or candied bacon or simplifying them by using a chocolate cookie in place of the graham crackers and chocolate. However, this flaky, buttery, and crisp cracker substitution makes for the perfect sweet-and-salty campfire treat. It may get a bit messier because of the smaller size of the cracker compared to a graham square, but any real s'mores lover knows that keeping clean is not a priority. A true connoisseur also knows that it doesn't have to be summertime to indulge, and you don't even need an outdoor fire — gas stoves work just fine to roast marshmallows, or you could make a s'mores skillet dip in the oven and use Ritz crackers to scoop up the melty mix.