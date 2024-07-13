Cook Cooking Tips

The Graham Cracker Swap For Sweet And Salty S'mores

Close-up of a melting s'more Kelly van dellen/Getty Images
By Jenna Wos/

The crackling campfire is mesmerizing as you stare at the marshmallow you're roasting, which is turning into a perfectly golden, gooey mess. You take it out of the fire at the last second, just before it's about to fall into the flames. You move it over to a picnic table where the rest of your sticky-sweet sandwich is waiting anxiously to be assembled. You slide the marshmallow off the stick and onto a graham cracker topped with a few pieces of milk chocolate that melt as the sandwich is topped off with that final, crunchy square. Not much beats the combination of ingredients in a classic s'more on a careless summer night — but a Ritz cracker just might. 

People have been upgrading their s'mores for years by adding luxury ingredients such as dried fruit or candied bacon or simplifying them by using a chocolate cookie in place of the graham crackers and chocolate. However, this flaky, buttery, and crisp cracker substitution makes for the perfect sweet-and-salty campfire treat. It may get a bit messier because of the smaller size of the cracker compared to a graham square, but any real s'mores lover knows that keeping clean is not a priority. A true connoisseur also knows that it doesn't have to be summertime to indulge, and you don't even need an outdoor fire — gas stoves work just fine to roast marshmallows, or you could make a s'mores skillet dip in the oven and use Ritz crackers to scoop up the melty mix. 

Other uses for Ritz crackers

Overview of Ritz crackers in a bowl Thatphichai Yodsri/Getty Images

Ritz crackers don't just lend themselves well to s'mores (or cheese or peanut butter, for that matter), but they make a great base for many sweet-and-salty snacks. For a simple fix, try them spread with Nutella or another nut butter. For a fun Halloween spider treat, make Nutella or nut butter sandwiches with pretzel stick legs and M&M eyes. And for the holidays, use them as a foundation for toffee and chocolate bark. Other delicious topping ideas include cream cheese with strawberry pie filling; sweet potato with marshmallow for Thanksgiving; and cream cheese, caramel, pecans, and chocolate chips.

These beautiful, buttery biscuits are not confined to the snack world, but go far beyond. Putting one of these starchy crackers inside a burger patty helps the meat hold its juices while it cooks. As mentioned in these 13 creative ways to use Ritz crackers, you can also use them as a breading for protein or vegetables, add them to the top of any casserole for a nice crunch, or use them as a pie crust (always circling back to that delightful contrast of sweet and salty!). No matter how you choose to use your Ritz crackers — whether in a meal, for a snack, or in place of the graham crackers on a s'more — they will add a flaky and perfectly salty touch to any dining experience. 

