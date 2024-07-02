11 Etiquette Rules To Follow At Your First Crawfish Boil, According To Experts

In the 1700s, Native Americans made use of their abundance in Southern Louisiana, using venison to catch the crawdads. Today, the crustaceans are still an integral part of Louisiana culture — the state is home to over 1,000 crawfish farms. Mardi gras celebrations center around crawfish, and, when a salty, coastal breeze carries a scent of the seasoned fruits of the Gulf Coast, residents know it's time to ring in the spring season.

Crawfish — affectionately dubbed "mudbugs" down South — are found on Michelin-rated menus, in eclectic bistros, and at festivals celebrating their significance. But most notably, the fiery red crustaceans prompt folks to gather together and celebrate springtime in their own backyards by hosting crawfish boils. If you're new to the Southern food scene, hosting or attending your first crawfish boil is arguably the most significant right of passage. It may seem daunting, but I've found an expert to make the experience fun and stress-free. Nicole Caridad Ralston, Ph.D — a lover of New Orleans food culture — has been writing about food history on her Instagram account Off the Eaten Path NOLA for nearly 10 years. She and myself — a former New Orleans resident and ardent devotee of Cajun and Creole cuisine — have teamed up to list the most important etiquette rules to follow at your first boil so you can enjoy a crawfish boil with confidence.