The Easy-To-Make Seafood Boil Sauce That You'll Keep Dunking Into

Whether it's a crawfish boil in Louisiana or crab boils in New England, seafood boils are a widespread coastal tradition. Families and friends celebrate the end of cold winters and springs by feasting al fresco on a giant mound of cooked shellfish, potatoes, corn on the cob, and often sausage. Most diners are content to dig into the heavily seasoned seafood without condiments. However, a seafood sauce made from the boiling liquid itself is the easy-to-make addition that your seafood boil needs.

Whenever we make a festive seafood boil, we employ a five-ingredient sauce that's not only delicious, but also a great way to make use of the umami-rich boiling liquid. This sauce is a blend of melted butter, reserved boiling liquid, lemon juice, garlic, and Old Bay seasoning. Lemon juice, garlic, and butter are a classic combo for a dipping sauce you'd serve alongside lobster or crab. Old Bay seasoning is a multi-ingredient seasoning consisting of celery salt, black and red pepper, and paprika, and the standard all-in-one flavoring agent for the ingredients you throw into your seafood boil. Consequently, the five ingredients in this sauce make the perfect pairing for the seafood you boil in the pot. Dipping your crawfish, crab, shrimp, or lobster tails into this mixture will enhance its flavor with its own juices and an extra dose of savory, smoky Old Bay while also adding a tart, aromatic, and dairy-rich complement.