12 Mistakes To Avoid At All Cost When Cooking Duck

Many home cooks are too intimidated by duck to cook it themselves and perhaps see it as out of their reach. However, it's easier to cook duck than you think as long as you keep a few things in mind. Duck has darker meat than chicken and is higher in fat. The fat is almost entirely under the skin, making it a relatively lean piece of meat covered in a thick layer of fat. In truth, unless you live in France or China, for example, duck is a little bit less commonly eaten. That makes it harder to find in your grocery store or butcher shop, and when you do, it will be more expensive than chicken. Due to its richness and price, duck meat is reserved for special occasions like Thanksgiving or Christmas, which is unfortunate, as it's truly versatile poultry.

As a classically trained cook living in France (where eating duck is really common, popular, and more affordable), I've prepared and eaten duck countless times and have made all the mistakes in the book. Now that I know what things to do and what to avoid, I find making duck a straightforward task, and it's part of my regular cooking schedule.