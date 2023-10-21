Why You Don't Need To Add Oil Before Roasting Duck

It's easy to think that roasting a duck and roasting a chicken are one and the same, but the same cooking methods cannot be equally applied to these two completely different birds. A perfect example is prepping their respective skins: When roasting chicken, giving it a good coating in oil or butter is one of the keys to a crispy and flavorful skin. With a duck, however, you don't need to add any oil to the skin before roasting — its structure makes adding fats unnecessary.

Why? Well, if you were to do a cross-section of a chicken and duck, you would immediately see how much thicker the duck's skin is. This is because ducks are waterfowl and spend much of their lives on water; the thicker fat found beneath their skin helps keep them afloat. A chicken still has a layer of fat beneath its skin, but not nearly as much, which is why its skin needs to be helped along with extra fats when roasting.

Since duck skin is already so filled with fat, it's totally unnecessary to introduce more. A good amount of fat will render on its own as the duck roasts. It will, in essence, self-baste so that the skin ends up crispy while the inside remains moist and tender. But don't think just because you're not adding oil or butter that you don't have to do anything to prep a duck skin — it still needs a little help for perfect, delicious results.