The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Searing Duck

In theory, searing duck breast is straightforward, but there's plenty that can go wrong. Equipped with the proper know-how (and enough practice), however, a perfectly seared duck breast can easily be achieved. Of the many considerations to keep in mind during the process, there is one faux pas that should be avoided at all costs — frequently moving it.

Constantly repositioning duck breast is pointless; it isn't doing favors for the poultry, nor for your wrist. Don't get us wrong, this isn't an invitation to abandon your post by the stove. But, there's also no need to fuss over duck breast, either. Frequent turning and flipping can have a negative impact on the final result, both texturally and aesthetically. But why?

Skin typically sticks to the pan in the initial phases of searing, which means that prematurely moving the piece of protein can cause unfortunate rips and tears, reducing visual appeal. Additionally, frequent repositioning also prevents the duck breast's fat from properly rendering and gaining a crisply caramelized crust since less time is spent in direct contact with the heat source. Resisting the urge to move the protein too often is a must, should you want to give duck breast the sear it rightfully deserves.