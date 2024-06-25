12 Things To Keep In Mind When Tipping At A Bar

Scroll the comments section of any article about tipping, and you'll be immediately swept away by an avalanche of strong opinions: People who've never worked in the service industry telling service staff to "get real jobs" if they don't want to rely on tips, bartenders and servers rebounding with their (often impressive) earnings, and the odd European or Aussie without the foggiest idea how tipping works in the United States. It's almost always a chaotic maelstrom of differing opinions. As commenters shout over one another in the metaverse, the question remains — in a time of economic strain and tip fatigue, how much should one tip?

The answer varies depending on the setting. Generally speaking, in restaurants and bars in the United States, a 20% tip is considered the standard assuming you received good service — the only time it may be acceptable to leave a bad tip is if you've had a horrendous experience from start to finish, with no one attempting to rectify it. There are, however, some differences when it comes to tipping at restaurants versus bars. Bartenders act as sort of a kitchen of their own — they're not simply taking your order and sending it back to the back-of-house staff; they are pouring beers and shaking up cocktails in front of a live audience every night as well as performing a laundry list of tasks unseen by most bar patrons. Not sure how much to tip at bars? Depending on the situation, the answer might be a bit more complex than the standard 20%, so we've put together a guide to help you out.