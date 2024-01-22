How Much You Should Actually Tip On Beer Vs Cocktails

Going out to a bar with friends or on a date can be one of the most enjoyable experiences out there. Of course, while we're out having a good time, it's important to remember that our fun is made possible by one very important group of people: the bartenders. It's important to make sure we treat the bartenders well and tip appropriately. One question that may arise is exactly how much to tip based on the drink that you ordered — namely, how much you should tip on a beer versus a cocktail. They're different drinks, so they warrant different tips, right?

To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert on the matter: Lex Madden, the bar manager at Point Easy in Denver, Colorado. According to Madden, the tip amount does depend on what kind of drink you order. Madden said, "As a general rule, tip more for things that take more effort; so, a cocktail is probably going to necessitate a higher tip than a draft beer."