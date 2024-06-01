The Rude Tipping Mistake You Should Avoid When Dining In Japan

Tipping is not a universal practice as anyone who's traveled to different countries can tell you, but the difference between Japanese and American tipping culture is as different as you can imagine. In the United States, tipping is practically required. The social stigma of leaving a restaurant or a bar without tipping is just shy of leaving without paying at all. If you make a habit of not tipping or tipping poorly, you're bound to regularly wind up in some very uncomfortable social situations. But that's not true in Japan. There, an extra tip after paying for goods or services is not just unexpected — it's downright demeaning.

If you take a trip to Japan and think the local bartender is simply being polite when they turn down the extra yen, you are sorely mistaken. Japanese people will go out of their way to return the money to you and the conversation surrounding that act is going to be uncomfortable at best. There is a very narrow exception involving Japanese ryokan, which is a type of inn whose history dates back to the 8th century. But this exception is so specific and unrepresentative of Japanese tipping culture at large that you can and should ignore it unless you plan on visiting one.

The Japanese resistance to tipping will likely seem bizarre to many Americans. Perhaps you are imagining it is some sort of internalized servitude that exists as a remnant of the feudal class system that disappeared during the Meiji Restoration. Trust us, it's not.