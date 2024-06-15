Red Lobster Is Being Sued Over The Way It Handled Layoffs

In May, Red Lobster suddenly closed nearly 50 locations nationwide without any prior announcement. Several days later, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following years of struggling sales and last summer's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion fiasco. Now, another 228 locations are facing closure for ongoing leasing issues.

Red Lobster's workers were reportedly just as in-the-dark as the public regarding the company's plans to halt operations at particular locations. In California alone, around 300 workers were laid off. The company now faces legal action over the alleged lack of prior notice, reports Restaurant Business. According to a lawsuit, Red Lobster's business actions were in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies to give affected workers at least 60 days' notice before a closure or mass layoff. This is intended to be a two-part class action that seeks redress for workers on the national level and in California.

The representative plaintiff is George Parker, a former Sonoma County Red Lobster employee who had been working at the Rohnert Park location off Redwood Drive since 2018. Parker is asking for 60 days' worth of back wages and benefits, which are ensured by the WARN Act. Part of Red Lobster's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing mentions that corporate made an attempt to relocate employees to nearby restaurants, but this wasn't possible for all of the suddenly-jobless workers. The class-action lawsuit alleging unlawful termination was filed by Los Angeles-based law firm Melmed Law Group in Orlando bankruptcy court.