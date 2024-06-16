11 Things You Need To Know Before Using A Grill Rack, According To A Chef

Backyard grilling is one of the best things about summer, and a grill rack can help make it better. We're not talking about your grill's built-in grate, but the kind of racks you place over your grate to add versatility to your cooking. A lot of foods that would be difficult or impossible to grill without a rack become practical, and even easy, when you do have one. If you love to grill, why would you not want to make it easier and open up the option of grilling more of your meals?

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur myself, and aside from grilling at home and on commercial grills, I used to use a Big Green Egg grill for both grilling and traditional barbecue at my restaurants. I've made good use of grill racks personally, and there are a few things you should know in order to get the best out of them.