Use Your Grill's Upper Shelf To Give Food A Smokier Taste

When some people look at their grill, they see the upper shelf as a holding area, a handy spot to keep food warm while the rest of the meal cooks below. But there's more to this part of the grill than meets the eye. The upper shelf can be a crucial tool in infusing your food with a rich, smoky flavor, transforming the way you grill. It's all about indirect heat and, of course, the smoke.

Grilling usually means cooking food directly over a flame. This method is great for searing and quickly cooking meats, but it doesn't always allow for the full impact of smokiness to be absorbed. Using the upper shelf takes advantage of indirect heat. This is the gentle, ambient heat that circulates inside the grill, perfect for slow cooking. And it's in this slow cooking process that the smoky flavor really sets in. Smoke from the burning fuel at the bottom drifts upwards, enveloping the food on the upper shelf. Since this area isn't as hot as the grill's lower shelf, the food cooks slower, allowing more time for the smoke to penetrate and impart its flavor.