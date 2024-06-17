The Best Time Of Year To Eat Dragon Fruit

The dragon fruit, best known for its vibrant pink exterior and spotted interior, has seen significant growth in popularity in recent years. A few years back, suddenly everyone was sharing pics of their dragon fruit-studded smoothie bowls on social media, and both Starbucks and Taco Bell have included the fruit in popular drinks. While available year-round, like all produce, there is an in-season time for dragon fruit, which is the best time of year to enjoy it. That would be June through September, with peak fruits available in August and September.

There are actually four main types of dragon fruit — the ubiquitous pink with white interior is the white dragon fruit, the most popular and easy to find. These and the other three types are all available during the same period, with the exception of the yellow dragon fruit, which is harvested November through February. Native to Mexico, Central America, and South America, dragon fruit is also grown in Asia and three U.S. states: California, Hawaii, and Florida. This global cultivation allows for a steady supply and availability throughout the year, though it will be at its freshest and most flavorful during the peak season.