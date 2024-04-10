How To Store Dragon Fruit So That It Doesn't Over Ripen

Is there anything worse than cutting into a piece of fruit, only to find it's gone mushy and brown? Probably, yes — but that doesn't make it any less disappointing. Whether you're eating it on its own, or using it to amp up your smoothies or Cinco De Mayo margaritas, your dragon fruit will need to be ripe — just not too ripe. Subtly sweet and bright, dragon fruit brings its deep pink color and fruity flavor to anything and everything. But, just like bananas or avocados, they can over ripen fairly quickly if you're not keeping an eye on them.

Left on the counter, uncut dragon fruits will take several days to ripen, at which point they may have started to spot and gone ever so slightly soft. All they need is a light squeeze and you'll know. An over-ripe dragon fruit, on the other hand, will have lost all of its firmness. In some cases, the flesh will change from bright pink to a darker magenta. But, what's worse is when you cut into it. If it's over-ripe, the fruit's inner flesh will go brown and the texture slimy, in which case you're best off tossing it in the trash.

There is a way to avoid that, however. You can slow down an uncut dragon fruit's ripening process by storing it inside of the fridge instead of on your counters. Placed inside a Ziploc bag, your dragon fruit won't be ripe for up to two weeks.