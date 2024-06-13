Review: White X Cognac Is A Luxury Spirit For All

There's something about the word Cognac that summons a vivid picture in our minds. For some, a dimly lit room filled with older men, cigar smoke, and dark brown liquid swirling methodically in large brandy snifters. For others, the high-end nightclub and expensive bottle service life, complete with flashing lights and chest-pumping bass. However you envision the Cognac types of yore, White X Cognac wants you to forget it.

In partnership with Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo, White X Cognac is the newest spirit from the Sazerac Company, a spirits producer known primarily for its extensive portfolio of American whiskeys, like Buffalo Trace and Blanton's Bourbon, among many others. A modern take on the spirit, White X is one of the few white Cognacs available in the U.S. market, as most are typically found in the Caribbean and brought back to the States duty free. Now, Cognac drinkers can partake in this often-sought-after spirit, without having to buy a plane ticket to do so.

I had the opportunity in early June 2024 to taste White X Cognac at an industry event in New York City, which gave me a chance to try a spirit that I typically don't consume. Now that I've tried it for myself, I look forward to seeing how bartenders and Cognac drinkers alike will take advantage of this unique and versatile spirit.