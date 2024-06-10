Your Favorite Soup Needs A Splash Of Leftover Pickle Juice

Pickles are perfection, full stop. After polishing off a jar of premium-made pickles, you might find yourself wondering how to make the most out of the pickle juice left lingering behind. The answer is soup. Yes, adding a splash of pickle juice to your favorite soups will elevate the flavor to even more enjoyable heights, making pickles – and pickle juice – the gifts that keep on giving.

Leftover pickle juice has a myriad of creative uses and nutritious benefits. For one, drinking pickle juice can be good for you as a tangy and hydrating electrolyte-rich beverage. When used as a flavor additive, pickle juice has the right punch of tanginess to liven up the soup of your choosing with a bright, briny flavor. Looking at soups with strong sour and savory notes, you're sure to find a place for your pickle juice to shine. Because pickles can be prepared a number of ways, this also allows you to find the right pickle to match the style of soup you're pairing it with.