12 Best NYC Bakeries For Every Dietary Need

New York City is known for having world-class bakeries, ranging from specialty pastry shops to cookie havens and renowned donut spots. But what is a lover of baked goods to do if they or a loved one has dietary restrictions?

In the past, observing a gluten-free or vegan diet largely prevented a large portion of the population from sampling some of the city's finest selections of cupcakes, scones, and pastries. While there may have been a few dietary-friendly options at niche bakeries, those early creations were largely disappointing in terms of flavor, artistry, and culinary wonder — similar to the lackluster plant-based meat options of the past (think a sad frozen veggie patty made of artificial ingredients on a wilted bed of lettuce). Luckily, the world has shifted in the recent decade to embrace a variety of alternative diets, including vegan, low-sugar or sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, and paleo. As New York is often at the helm of the latest culinary trends, it's no surprise that some of the best dietary-friendly bakeries can be found here.

As a baked goods aficionado and native New Yorker, I've had the chance to try many of the city's best bakeries. In recent years, several loved ones have entered my life with different dietary considerations, so I've made it my personal mission to locate where to procure the very best desserts to support their lifestyle. This list was made based on my personal experience as well as reputable news sources and customer reviews.