Why Certified Gluten-Free Flour May Not Be Suitable For Those With Celiac Disease

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration allows products to be labeled "gluten-free" if they have less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. The FDA also doesn't require manufacturers to actually test for gluten in the finished food products that are so labelled, and leaves it up to the manufacturer to ensure that the item contains less than 20 ppm of gluten, explains Mikey's.

Beyond the FDA, there are private third-party organizations that also provide certifications, sometimes with stricter standards: Gluten Intolerance Group runs the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), whose "certified gluten-free" label applies to foods with less than 10 ppm of gluten, while the National Celiac Association runs the Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP), which provides certification for foods with less than 5 ppm of gluten (via Thrive Market).

Although the National Celiac Association and the Celiac Disease Foundation both consider 20 ppm of gluten to be a safe amount for most people with celiac disease, it's important to note that everyone's body is different. Some people with celiac disease may have reactions to less than 20 ppm or even 10 ppm of gluten. In those cases, relying on a "certified gluten-free" label on flour or other products could lead still lead to digestive and other health issues.