Reinvent Classic Coleslaw By Cooking Your Cabbage First

The cooking method you use depends on the taste and texture you want. If you like crave-worthy caramelization, sautéing, roasting, or grilling is definitely the way to go. Caramelizing cabbage gives it a smoked nuttiness that takes the experience to a whole new level, especially when paired with other flavoring agents. Sautéing is perfect for pre-cooking raw cabbage with seasoning, oils, or sauces. Shred it before you begin to allow flavor and heat to distribute evenly.

Cabbage will keep a crunchy consistency unless additional water is introduced, so you don't have to worry about it over-softening. If you prefer a little juiciness, you can cook it a bit longer, or briefly cover it with a lid. Roasting is a slightly lengthier and arguably tastier method that offers even more caramelized deliciousness. Take out a baking pan or cast iron skillet and make sure to spread your shredded cabbage around until it's even and clump-free. You can fire up the grill and give cabbage a crunchy char, too.

To cook it directly on the grill, though, you'll first need to slice it into wedges or steaks. Shredded cabbage can also work as long you use a grill-safe pan or skillet. For an extra crispy and crunchy coleslaw texture, try frying it. We recommend only frying small batches of shredded cabbage or sliced wedges. Crunch is key, so, as long as you don't overcook it, you're in good hands. As you can see, there are endless ways to boost the flavor of your coleslaw.