The Ingredient Hack That Adds A Fancy Touch To Any Salad

Packed full of vegetables (and often fruits), salads are the easiest way to throw together a nutritious side dish any time of year. With recipes like pesto chicken and zucchini noodle salad, mandarin and rainbow radish salad, and roasted artichoke and white bean salad, these bowls can be as tasty as they are healthy. But let's face it, when it comes to serving your salad at a barbecue or holiday get-together, the mishmash of chopped produce typically doesn't make for the most aesthetically-pleasing dish.

And yet, there's an easy way you can present your fruits and veggies that will hold up at even the fanciest of gatherings. All you need is shredded cheese. When you form your cheese into rounds and cook them, you'll end up with easily moldable circles that you can form into cups. Then, to serve your salad, simply dump scoops in the cups. Not only do these cheesy bowls look like they took much longer to make than they did, but they're the perfect way to serve your salad as an appetizer, side, or finger food. And if you want to have even more fun with them, you can make a little salad bar where everyone can pile on their own toppings.