Still Pouring From Your Gravy Boat? You're Actually Doing It Wrong
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The gravy boat is an iconic part of any holiday table setting, and it seems like it ought to be quite obvious how to use it. Typically, these vessels have a handle on one side and a pouring spout on the other. The design appears to be built so that a diner can easily pick up the gravy boat and pour gravy over their plate. As it turns out, though, in some settings, this would be considered quite improper. There's actually another piece that this set relies on.
In addition to the underplate, which the gravy boat rests on, it is also quite common for the boat to be equipped with its own gravy ladle. That pouring spout at the front, in this case, serves as a convenient rest for the handle of the ladle. Diners are passed the boat on its underplate, and instead of pouring directly, they can use the ladle to spoon the sauce onto their food instead. Gravy boats with sauce ladles come in various styles — and the design is often quite elegant since they are primarily used at feast tables — and some even include a pouring spout built into the ladle itself.
Even if everyone is quite careful in how they pour, the gravy often inevitably runs down the outside of the vessel at least, creating a messy appearance. With a gravy ladle, on the other hand, there may still be drips, but for the most part excess sauce will fall back into the reservoir, rather than onto the linens.
A gravy ladle prevents unintentional spills and drips
Now, just because a gravy boat sometimes arrives with a ladle does not mean that you must use it. This method is tidier, but for those that are unconcerned with a bit of messiness, the boat can be used to pour directly. It would certainly be considered more proper to use a ladle, but like most decisions around the holiday table, the only opinion that really matters is that of the host.
With all of the fuss put into how it's served, it is also important to make sure that the gravy is delicious. There are many additions that can transform gravy, and some of them are as simple as mixing in a small dash of a single ingredient. For example, adding a touch of acid to your gravy from a splash of vinegar or squeeze of lemon juice balances the richness and opens the flavor tremendously. Alternatively, a touch of booze can elevate a bland gravy, whether you use the wine served at dinner or a favorite dram of brandy. With a few secret touches, the quality of the gravy will match even the most elegant of table settings and gravy ladles.
In the end, there's no wrong way to serve gravy as long as it's delicious. So feel free to serve the sauce however you see fit. After all, some folks have even been known to serve gravy from a Thermos.