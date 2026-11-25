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The gravy boat is an iconic part of any holiday table setting, and it seems like it ought to be quite obvious how to use it. Typically, these vessels have a handle on one side and a pouring spout on the other. The design appears to be built so that a diner can easily pick up the gravy boat and pour gravy over their plate. As it turns out, though, in some settings, this would be considered quite improper. There's actually another piece that this set relies on.

In addition to the underplate, which the gravy boat rests on, it is also quite common for the boat to be equipped with its own gravy ladle. That pouring spout at the front, in this case, serves as a convenient rest for the handle of the ladle. Diners are passed the boat on its underplate, and instead of pouring directly, they can use the ladle to spoon the sauce onto their food instead. Gravy boats with sauce ladles come in various styles — and the design is often quite elegant since they are primarily used at feast tables — and some even include a pouring spout built into the ladle itself.

Even if everyone is quite careful in how they pour, the gravy often inevitably runs down the outside of the vessel at least, creating a messy appearance. With a gravy ladle, on the other hand, there may still be drips, but for the most part excess sauce will fall back into the reservoir, rather than onto the linens.