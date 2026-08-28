The Simple Addition That'll Take Rich Gravy Up A Notch

Quite often, we're disappointed with store-bought gravies, as they can be overly rich or need a little doctoring up to make them taste delicious or homemade. Sometimes, we feel the same way about basic gravy recipes. After all, the core component of gravy is fat, such as butter, heavy cream, and/or meat drippings, and fat can taste a bit one-note.

Chef Billy Parisi agrees and feels we can always take gravy from basic to brilliant with an addition. He suggests sprucing our homemade or store-bought gravies up with a pop of acidity. "I almost always finish all my sauces with a bit of lemon juice. It can calm any bitterness from a sauce and it greatly brightens it up to make it more delicious," the chef tells us.

But how exactly does lemon juice enhance gravies? Parisi explains, adding, "It first helps to balance out the sauce's flavor and almost always brightens it up, making it more succulent. It'll hit you in the cheeks, leaving you to immediately want another taste." In other words, the acidity from the lemon juice cuts through the indulgence of the richness and fats in the gravy. The result is more balance in flavor and lightness on one's palate, rather than one-noted heavy richness.