Like many others, you may be hyperaware of the prices and the cost of going out these days. It helps to have a game plan and some ideas for keeping costs more manageable when you visit a restaurant so you aren't as overwhelmed with sticker shock. For that reason, we wanted to dive into meals, sides, and eats at Outback Steakhouse that cost under $20. These options are delicious, loved by customers, and really deliver on flavor and presentation without costing a fortune.

We sought out reviews from review platforms and social media outlets to see what people have to say about these menu items. As you might anticipate, many items were over $20 at the restaurant chain (we based our prices based off of an Outback location in Sante Fe, New Mexico), so we were limited to some of the smaller bites and eats. These recommendations are customer-backed, so you can feel confident that you have the best crowdsourced options to choose from. Just note that availability may vary by location or seasonality, as the company is known to rotate its menu and bring items back.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.