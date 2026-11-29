7 Hands-Down Best Outback Steakhouse Menu Items Under $20
Like many others, you may be hyperaware of the prices and the cost of going out these days. It helps to have a game plan and some ideas for keeping costs more manageable when you visit a restaurant so you aren't as overwhelmed with sticker shock. For that reason, we wanted to dive into meals, sides, and eats at Outback Steakhouse that cost under $20. These options are delicious, loved by customers, and really deliver on flavor and presentation without costing a fortune.
We sought out reviews from review platforms and social media outlets to see what people have to say about these menu items. As you might anticipate, many items were over $20 at the restaurant chain (we based our prices based off of an Outback location in Sante Fe, New Mexico), so we were limited to some of the smaller bites and eats. These recommendations are customer-backed, so you can feel confident that you have the best crowdsourced options to choose from. Just note that availability may vary by location or seasonality, as the company is known to rotate its menu and bring items back.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Lemon Pepper Kookaburra Wings
For $18.99, you could get an order of Lemon Pepper Kookaburra Wings. At the time of writing, they were on the limited-time menu, but people say they've been eating them for decades. And clearly, they found a lot of love to return for so many years. Folks are particularly enamored by the seasoning. Customers who like them note that they have always been delicious, so it seems some patrons are late to the party (which explains how it remains one of the chain's most underrated menu items). The limited-time nature makes it hard to get your hands on them, which is why so many people try to replicate the recipe at home to no avail.
There are even Instagram posts offering hacks and flavor variations for the wings, but fans say there's really no need to do so, noting that they are good exactly as they are. People say that the skin and seasoning rub are particularly enticing. One commenter said that they could eat 30 of them in one go. The crispiness and seasoning make these extremely popular, so keep your eye out for when they return. There is nothing quite like them, but some recommend getting the extra seasoned version for added dimension — but again, you don't have to mess with a good thing.
The Bloomin' Burger
A burger is a comforting and familiar choice no matter where you order it, and Outback Steakhouse's The Bloomin' Burger gets a lot of praise from fans. People say they get it every time they go to the chain, which speaks to its flavor and reliability. It is a ½-pound burger patty with American cheese and familiar favorites, such as pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion. But it has some unique factors that make it distinct to the restaurant chain.
First, it gets Bloomin' Onion petals, which are battered and fried onion pieces, as well as the spicy signature Bloom Sauce. Then you can pick from your favorite side options to make it more filling. The dish rings in at $18.99 without any add-ons, premium sides, or modifications, keeping us under the $20 threshold. It's a perfect 10 out of 10 that customers think is truly worth the price. The onion bits add a satisfying crunch that makes it stand out, and others compliment the burger's seasoning, sauce, and even its onion-forward element. The Outbacker Burger is also said to be underrated, and at $15.99, it's even cheaper than The Bloomin' Burger.
Bloomin' Onion
As you're perusing Outback Steakhouse's menu to decide what to order, always keep the Bloomin' Onion top of mind. This is an absolute staple and many diners' favorite dish to get at the chain restaurant. It's huge and costs just $12.99. Some are shocked by how large it is, and it really has such a commanding presence for "just" being an onion. But it is anything but ordinary thanks to the golden-hued batter and the spicy Bloom Sauce cradled in the middle.
Folks enjoy the crispy batter and the heat of the sauce. Even those buying it for the first time say they can understand the hype after that first impressive bite. And yes, it really is that good. "The [Bloomin' Onion] is the reason Outback has been my favorite restaurant for over 20 years," one person commented on a Facebook post. Is it kind of expensive for an onion? We're not here to judge, but you can't deny that it has a stellar presentation and enticing taste that people consistently order whenever they visit.
Classic Blue Cheese Wedge Side Salad
There is something so nostalgic about a wedge salad. It doesn't hurt that you can get a Classic Blue Cheese Wedge Side Salad at Outback for $8.99. And this creation is totally decked out, piled high with so many goodies to enhance its flavor and texture. There's the iceberg lettuce base, along with some salty bacon, grape tomatoes, and red onions. Then we have a blue cheese duo of crumbles as well as the dressing, and a sweet balsamic glaze drizzle to top it all off.
Some fans think it is the best thing on the entire menu. The flavors are fantastic, but the presentation really sets it apart. It is absolutely loaded with blue cheese dressing, so much so that it pools before dripping off the sides. Although some like to get it with ranch, folks still say the blue cheese is where it's at. Others try to replicate it at home, sharing that the original dish is one of their top five favorite foods ever. This is not a light and lean salad; it is a hefty, creamy concoction.
Steakhouse Mac & Cheese
Outback Steakhouse has a couple of mac and cheese options, but its Steakhouse version receives a lot of praise. It has not only been deemed the best macaroni by multiple people, but it is also one of the chain's most popular menu items. Some posts from June 2026 said their stores were planning to remove the item, but we still saw it on the menu at the Santa Fe, New Mexico, location as of November 2026. One person claiming to be an Outback Steakhouse server said that it would likely return because it's a customer favorite — keep your fingers crossed.
The Steakhouse Mac & Cheese is priced at $7.99. People describe it as buttery and incredibly rich, while others share they've loved it for years. The corkscrew noodles are perfectly al dente too, so it feels well-made and intentional. At the same time, it is cheesy, but not overloaded or too overwhelming, which is another reason people love it so much.
Alice Springs Chicken Quesadilla
There are a few great options at Outback if you want something other than steak, and Alice Springs Chicken is one of them. However, that's a bit too pricey for our budget; instead, you can get an inspired option with the Alice Springs Chicken Quesadilla for $15.99. This is a savory treasure made with grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, two types of cheese, and a honey mustard sauce. It's marvelously complex and delicious, and the price is a lot more approachable than the classic chicken dish, which costs $26.49.
The quesadillas are a limited-time item that it often brings back; people are utterly stoked when it returns, noting that it is their favorite thing on the menu. Some reviewers say it's the only reason they go to the chain in the first place. The unique ingredients and thoroughly crispy tortilla exterior are especially beloved. This item is proof that you don't have to sacrifice flavor just to get something affordable.
Chocolate Tower
If you are seeking a sweet treat to round out your meal at Outback Steakhouse, then you absolutely have to get the Chocolate Tower. This hefty slice of cake is layered with chocolate and served with whipped cream and a pool of raspberry sauce, which adds a bit of tangy sweetness to help brighten the otherwise heavy six layers of chocolatey delight. It costs $11.99 for a slice, but it can easily feed multiple people. Alternatively, you could take it home and enjoy it as leftovers for a couple of days.
There's a good reason it was among the best chain restaurant chocolate cakes in a previous Tasting Table ranking. It is extremely chocolatey and dense, and the thick frosting and cake layers give it a unique texture. Although some say it is too much chocolate, we'd argue that is entirely the point. Folks think it is delicious, and that's all that matters. Outback Steakhouse consistently markets it as a dessert for two people, which makes it an even better value. It has been deemed legendary by those who yearn for it, as some report it is not available year-round at their location.
Methodology
We looked across social media, including Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, to get insight into what people like to order at Outback Steakhouse. We sought out items with great reviews highlighting flavor, presentation, and overall enjoyment. After that, we specifically narrowed it down to items priced under $20.
Prices are based on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, Outback Steakhouse location. Some items are noted as limited-time or returning, but we found this wasn't consistent across all locations; something may be off the menu at one restaurant but still available at another.