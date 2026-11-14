3 Things To Order At Outback Steakhouse If You Don't Like Steak Or Seafood

When a restaurant literally has the word "steakhouse" in its name, you can pretty much bet on steak being the main attraction. This includes at Outback Steakhouse, one of the most famous chain restaurants across the U.S. and internationally. A whole lot of steak offerings can be found on the menu, from filet mignon and ribeye to New York strip and prime rib, while seafood also has a solid presence through salmon, shrimp, lobster, and more. But what if you're not too thrilled about any of those options? No worries, since chefs rustle up plenty more Aussie-themed platters with no steak or seafood in sight.

Though Outback built its brand around sizzling steaks and the well-loved Bloomin' Onion, its menu also features a surprising number of entrées with their own unique characters and ingredients, including pork dishes, pastas, and lots of chicken (chook in Aussie slang.) Some offer the smoky, savory flavors expected at a traditional steakhouse, while others put a creative "down under" spin on cozy comfort foods. With the usual variety of Outback's side dishes, you won't go hungry without steaks or seafood gracing your table.

When planning a visit to Outback on your own terms, the following three entrées are worth considering. All appear in the menu's "Down Under Favorites" category, and none landed on our Tasting Table list of 10 dishes to avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse.