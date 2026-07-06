Planning To Eat Early At Outback Steakhouse? Here's What To Know
Craving a Bloomin' Onion, but it's not even noon? Don't worry, you can crush your hunger at Outback Steakhouse starting at 11 a.m. in many locations. Even better, the restaurant has a special menu for early birds that allows folks to nosh on smaller versions of dinner menu fare until 4 p.m. On top of that, some locations offer happy hour menus where the budget conscious can shave a few dollars off of their colorful drink options.
It's important to remember that Outback Steakhouse doesn't take reservations, so lunchtime customers might be faced with a long wait time for a table. But they should also handily avoid the dinner rush, resulting in a relaxing respite for one and all. Additionally, these lunchtime discounts are also good for curbside and delivery customers.
The chain's lunch menu features smaller portions of Outback classics like the Alice Springs Chicken, but you can also order up sandwiches like the Aussie Steak Sammie and the Half Pound Outbacker Burger. For those who like a simpler lunch, a soup and salad combination can be snagged. You can pick from any of their soup offerings and add one of their four side salads for $10.99 to $14.98 (prices taken from a Massachusetts location).And if you want your Alice Springs Chicken in a convenient, portable portion, then you can have an Alice Springs Chicken Quesadilla. All options besides the soup and salad come with a side, so if you can't resist the lure of early afternoon bacon mac and cheese they have you covered.
Outback still offers a full dinner menu during lunch service
If you have a dinner-sized craving during your lunch break, Outback offers up their full nighttime menu all day long. That means the steakhouse's line of limited summertime barbecue favorites is up for grabs, as are beloved franchise favorites like the Kookaburra Wings. It all depends on how big your appetite is and how much you'd like to tuck into when you arrive. You can even take your chances and try out some Outback Steakhouse menu hacks to liven up your day.
Spending an afternoon in the Outback is bound to make you grin, even if you only have an hour to wile away in their friendly embrace. If you just want a cup of soup or would rather be treated to a juicy feast, this chain definitely has you covered — and knows how to make sure you have a g'day no matter what time you visit.