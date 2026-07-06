Planning To Eat Early At Outback Steakhouse? Here's What To Know

Craving a Bloomin' Onion, but it's not even noon? Don't worry, you can crush your hunger at Outback Steakhouse starting at 11 a.m. in many locations. Even better, the restaurant has a special menu for early birds that allows folks to nosh on smaller versions of dinner menu fare until 4 p.m. On top of that, some locations offer happy hour menus where the budget conscious can shave a few dollars off of their colorful drink options.

It's important to remember that Outback Steakhouse doesn't take reservations, so lunchtime customers might be faced with a long wait time for a table. But they should also handily avoid the dinner rush, resulting in a relaxing respite for one and all. Additionally, these lunchtime discounts are also good for curbside and delivery customers.

The chain's lunch menu features smaller portions of Outback classics like the Alice Springs Chicken, but you can also order up sandwiches like the Aussie Steak Sammie and the Half Pound Outbacker Burger. For those who like a simpler lunch, a soup and salad combination can be snagged. You can pick from any of their soup offerings and add one of their four side salads for $10.99 to $14.98 (prices taken from a Massachusetts location).And if you want your Alice Springs Chicken in a convenient, portable portion, then you can have an Alice Springs Chicken Quesadilla. All options besides the soup and salad come with a side, so if you can't resist the lure of early afternoon bacon mac and cheese they have you covered.