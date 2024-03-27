This Is How Long Most Diners Are Willing To Wait For A Table, According To A New Survey

In the bustling world of dining out, time is of the essence. It can be quite frustrating to show up to a restaurant you have your heart set on only to find that there's an exceedingly long wait time. But just how long are diners willing to wait before their patience wears thin? According to a recent survey by Toast, the magic number hovers around 30 minutes, with a whopping 72% of diners citing this as their limit.

Let's break it down. From the moment you step foot into a restaurant to the time you're seated at your table, the average wait time clocks in at around 23 minutes. Once you're seated, it's another four minutes before drinks are served, with food following no more than 20 minutes after ordering. Of course, this all depends on the complexity of the order and kitchen efficiency.

With the quick service and table turnover being shorter than this named maximum time diners are willing to wait, you might wonder why restaurant wait times could ever end up longer than this. To understand how it happens, you need to keep a few factors in mind when choosing a restaurant to dine out at.