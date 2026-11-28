Trying to find worthwhile alternatives to Evan Williams Single Barrel is a challenge, but for good reasons. It's a bourbon that offers excellent value for money, has the uniqueness that comes from single-barrel bottling, and is a useful gateway to more premium expressions. It means that those looking for an alternative may be doing so for a variety of reasons. The good news is I have all those reasons covered with the following whiskey selection. What they all have in common is a high level of complexity, smoothness, and character in relation to their price.

As far as price goes, they are competing with a bottle currently priced at $37.39 at Total Wine. I've made a few choices that are even more affordable, but most options are suited to those looking for a step up in quality. These bourbon picks are based on my personal experience with each, allowing me me to curate a list of genuine alternatives to Evan Williams Single Barrel rather than just a range of good bourbons.

All prices are based on Total Wine listings at the time of writing.