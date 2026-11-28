14 Bourbons To Try If You Enjoy Evan Williams Single Barrel
Trying to find worthwhile alternatives to Evan Williams Single Barrel is a challenge, but for good reasons. It's a bourbon that offers excellent value for money, has the uniqueness that comes from single-barrel bottling, and is a useful gateway to more premium expressions. It means that those looking for an alternative may be doing so for a variety of reasons. The good news is I have all those reasons covered with the following whiskey selection. What they all have in common is a high level of complexity, smoothness, and character in relation to their price.
As far as price goes, they are competing with a bottle currently priced at $37.39 at Total Wine. I've made a few choices that are even more affordable, but most options are suited to those looking for a step up in quality. These bourbon picks are based on my personal experience with each, allowing me me to curate a list of genuine alternatives to Evan Williams Single Barrel rather than just a range of good bourbons.
All prices are based on Total Wine listings at the time of writing.
1. Elijah Craig Small Batch
I decided to organize this list in price order to make it easier to find something that fits within your budget. For those looking for something a little cheaper than Evan Williams Single Barrel but with a similar level of quality, Elijah Craig Small Batch is a great place to start. Priced at $22.19, it offers a surprising level of quality for the low price. It's also made at the same Heaven Hill Distillery as Evan Williams, so the two share their bourbon DNA.
There are no flavors that are going to completely blow your mind here; instead, you get an excellent example of traditional bourbon sweetness, mainly highlighted by lush butterscotch. You also get a nice thread of toasted oak along with gentle warmth that comes from nutmeg and cinnamon. A little dark fruit gives it some depth, but mostly this can be categorized as a smooth and approachable whiskey. The Evan Williams bottle does have a little more complexity and nuance, but for around $15 cheaper, Elijah Craig Small Batch is a brilliant value option that makes it an excellent everyday pour.
2. Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Black has been around for a while, but in 2024, the distillery decided to stick an age statement on it of seven years. It was a good marketing move, as it highlights the incredible value for money you get here, with it priced at just $22.99. That extended maturation means you get more than the usual approachable combination of traditional bourbon flavors. Those include additional oak influence, more rounded flavors, and concentrated tasting notes.
The nose brings a nice range of sweet notes along with a hint of the toasted nut influence that is common to many bottles from James B. Beam Distilling Co. That nutty nature continues onto the palate, and you'll get to enjoy it after a mix of brown sugar, toffee, and vanilla. Following that is a little cinnamon with gentle oak underpinning the whole experience. The Evan Williams bottle gives you a little more individuality and a touch more depth and intensity. Here, you get a consistent and well-rounded profile that gives you a glimpse into the effect of barrel aging.
3. Knob Creek 9 Year
The best small-batch bourbons and single-barrel bottles have different ways of getting there, but what share is a sense of individuality. This is an area where the Knob Creek 9 Year excels, because it's unmistakably bourbon, but it has its own DNA that separates it from many of its rivals. There is also an important connection with Jim Beam Black, as it's also made by the Jim Beam distillery. They have a few things in common, including being excellent value, with this bottle coming in at $32.99.
Another feature in common with Jim Beam black is the nuttiness. Here it's a little deeper, as the whiskey itself is full-bodied and robust. This is shown with its sweetness, which presents with slightly darker flavors, such as toffee and maple syrup. When you add in some dark fruits, cinnamon, pepper, and charred oak, you're getting into the territory of impressive depth. This is probably one of the closest rivals to Evan Williams Single Barrel on the list in terms of price. If you want to sample more mature oak, darker flavors, and a stronger spice profile, this is the one to try.
4. Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond
As the name suggests, this is another bourbon from the Heaven Hill Distillery and one of the few to bear its name. The 7 Year Bottled-in-Bond expression is a natural alternative to Evan Williams, as it has a similar bourbon profile as well as an impressively low price of $41.49. Bottled at 100 proof – as per the law on bonded bourbon – it delivers that middle ground of whiskey power where it's able to carry intense flavor without being too overwhelming. That richness is apparent on the aroma, especially the deep, dark caramel aspect.
There is plenty of flavor to be found here, but the range of tasting notes is fairly straightforward with only a little baked fruit offering something unique. Alongside that is an impressively deep mix of sweetness, wood, and spice. Instead, the classic flavors it does have are elegantly presented. What you get compared to Evan Williams is a higher proof providing more intensity and maturation bringing additional structure and oak influence.
5. Russell's Reserve
Russell's Reserve is one of two whiskeys on this list that come from the Wild Turkey Distillery. One feature that you can typically expect from the distillery is bourbons with a little more spice than usual. The Russell's Reserve 10 Year is no different, as on the palate you'll get a delightful mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pepper. Despite this spice, the 10 years of aging and quality craftsmanship ensure the heat here is far from overwhelming, which is also helped by the lower 90 proof.
Along with the spice comes plenty of additional sweetness with flavorful toffee, brown sugar, and vanilla. A little cherry, nuts, and toasted oak help to give it plenty of depth, and a lingering caramel creates a beautiful finish. At just $41.99, it comfortably makes our list of the best whiskeys under $60, as it's hard to find bourbon aged for this long at such a low price. If you're searching for very sweet bourbon, you won't find that here. Instead, it's a bottle that showcases the benefits of additional maturation and a carefully balanced flavor profile.
6. Four Roses Single Barrel
Priced at $43.99, Four Roses Single Barrel is one of several bourbons included here that are a little more expensive than the Evan Williams bottle, but not by much. You're likely to enjoy this if you appreciate the individuality and character that come with single-barrel bourbons. With Four Roses, that unique personality often comes in the form of more fruit and spice. Bottled at 100 proof, it's similar to Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond in that it gives you plenty of intensity without being overly aggressive.
Its individuality is immediately apparent, as you'll be greeted with dark stone fruit like cherries and plums. Caramel, honey, and vanilla are there along with hints of roasted nuts and mature oak. Spice comes from cinnamon and pepper, and will stay with your tastebuds through the long and warm finish. If you want a top shelf whiskey that will never disappoint, this is an easy choice. Evan Williams fans who want a more vibrant, spice-forward experience won't be disappointed.
7. 1792 Single Barrel
This is another bourbon that gives you a similar approach to Evan Williams Single Barrel but with a little more emphasis on spice and oak. The 1792 Single Barrel is bottled at an unusual proof of 98.6 and is able to find that subtle balance between strength and approachability. There are plenty of enjoyable, rich aromas, with the ripe cherry and toasted nuts particularly drawing you in. There is only a faint hint of the spices that will soon follow when you start tasting it.
That spice first presents itself as cinnamon before a little nutmeg joins it. After that, a nice pepper kick joins the tasting experience and stays until the end. On top of that bed of spice is a full-bodied brown sugar, toffee, and vanilla sweetness. There is a slight nuttiness on the palate too, along with some deep fruit flavors. All these notes are tied together by a strong oak influence. At $43.99, you're getting a whiskey that is quite bold and showcases the individuality you can get with single-barrel offerings.
8. Eagle Rare 10 Year
A few whiskeys on this list are a little bolder than the Evan Williams bottle, but Eagle Rare 10 Year goes the other way. Made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery, this is worth trying if you want a more mature and refined expression than you may be used to. It's also one of the best beginner bourbons available right now. Availability and cost were an issue in the past, but that seems to be easing now, highlighted by it's more than reasonable price of $48.99. The nose here is particularly delightful, with sweet aromas of caramel and toffee.
Those sweet notes can all be found on the palate, with vanilla becoming more prominent. Almonds and chocolate add depth, and there is a little spice here, too. All of these notes are accompanied by a strong oak presence that is more prominent than in any other bottle on this list, while still not overwhelming the drink. The 90 proof helps to keep the bourbon fairly restrained — there isn't a lot of power here. Instead, it will appeal to anyone seeking a more elegant and sophisticated drink.
9. Old Grand-Dad 114 Single Barrel
Here's another whiskey that has a little more intensity. As with Knob Creek, it's a bourbon that is built around Jim Beam's high-rye mash bill. That's not the only reason it has plenty of intensity, as there is also the high proof of 114. What you get is a whiskey with plenty of character, heat, and spice. This is immediately evident on the nose with a range of bold aromas, including charred oak, roasted peanuts, cinnamon, and pepper.
This is a whiskey that may not appeal to bourbon beginners because it's somewhat punchy and aggressive. Those aromas can all be found on the palate, with clove joining the range of spices. There is still plenty of sweetness here, especially brown sugar and toffee, along with dark cherry and a touch of citrus. The finish is long and continues the intensity from the palate. If you enjoy the character of Evan Williams and aren't afraid to try something with a much bigger flavor experience, this Old Grand-Dad bottle is well worth exploring for $48.99.
10. New Riff Single Barrel
From the old to the new, not only in name but quite literally. New Riff is one of the newer players in the bourbon industry and now has an enticing range of core releases. Its standard single-barrel bourbon is bottled at barrel proof, delivering plenty of character without becoming overly powerful. Available for $50.99, it has all of the charm you want from a single-barrel bourbon. The cherry, orange zest, and baking spices give you a good indication of the flavors to follow.
What you'll immediately appreciate is a bold and full-bodied whiskey with rich flavors of toffee, dark fruit, vanilla, and honey. After that comes the rye-driven pepper, cinnamon, and nutmeg, with the warmth that comes with those notes. Dark chocolate, toasted nuts, and dark fruits help to give it additional depth, along with a nice bed of oak. Compared to the Evan Williams Single Barrel, it's a little brighter and spicier. It's an especially appealing option if you're looking to discover something beyond the established Kentucky distilleries.
11. John J. Bowman Single Barrel
John J. Bowman Single Barrel is another interesting alternative to Evan Williams Single Barrel, as it offers a polished version of the traditional Kentucky bourbon profile. An interesting feature of this whiskey is how it has plenty of spice notes without being particularly hot. There is cinnamon, nutmeg, and pepper present, but they provide a gentle warmth rather than the aggressive heat of some other bottles here. That warmth is helped by the 100 proof, but despite this, the whiskey is still easy to drink.
That approachability is helped by the fact his is quite a smooth whiskey where you'll initially get to enjoy layers of toffee, vanilla, and honey. The oak is well developed and helps support other deep flavors such as dark chocolate and toasted nuts. The finish is long and gives you lingering caramel along with those spices. At $59.99, it's a bottle worth seeking out if you want something a little more distinctive.
12. Henry McKenna 10 Year Bottled-in-Bond
This Henry McKenna expression is one of the closest alternatives to Evan Williams in terms of its character, but with the overall quality dialed up to the next level. It's a Kentucky bourbon that combines a decade of maturation with traditional bottled-in-bond requirements while also being a single-barrel whiskey. With all that going on, the $68.99 price tag doesn't seem unreasonable. The aroma is classic bourbon with its display of sweetness, a little spice, and mature oak.
As you should expect with whiskeys at this price, you can immediately tell how rich and well rounded the spirit is on your first sip. It allows you to sit with the flavors and truly savor them. Pepper and toasted oak provide a nice warm backbone that allows the sweetness to shine while also giving it excellent balance. That sweetness mainly comes from toffee and vanilla, while some apple, leather and dried fruit give it depth. It's a great example of the great whiskeys produced by the Heaven Hill distillery, and a worthy step up from the Evan Williams Single Barrel.
13. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit
Bottled at Wild Turkey's often-used 101 proof, this is an expensive whiskey at $72.99, but if that's in your budget, you won't be disappointed. It's an excellent example of the qualities of single-barrel bourbon because it delivers that satisfying combination of strength, individuality, and craftsmanship. It's quite a robust whiskey without being too hot or aggressive. That being said, you'll still get a big dose of cinnamon and black pepper on the palate. There are plenty of other warm and earthy flavors here as well, like toasted nuts, charred oak, and tobacco.
In this respect there are some interesting similarities with Evan Williams Single Barrel, but with this bottle you get a bolder oak presence, slightly drier sweetness, and a more pronounced spice character. Don't worry, there is still plenty of sweetness here with layers of toffee, brown sugar, and vanilla. With some dark fruits added to the equation, the additional complexity and individuality make it a worthwhile upgrade.
14. Blanton's Original Single Barrel
For a list that includes many of the best single barrel bourbons around, I had to include the bottle that started it all. Blanton's was the first single barrel bourbon that helped spark a trend toward the whiskey style becoming a more premium, refined, and high-quality spirit. That led to incredible demand and the sky-high secondary prices that come with it. It appears supply is now starting to meet demand, allowing you to get it for a reasonable price of $84.99. Produced at Buffalo Trace, it has a feature common to the distillery — a focus on balance and subtlety rather than sheer intensity.
The nose offers lovely aromas of ripe orchard fruit and floral notes, leading you to a palate that is equally delicate. It's deliciously smooth, and the first wave of flavor includes deep butterscotch. There is perfect balance in several areas, whether that's dark fruit contrasted against citrus, deeper notes against lighter ones, or the wrestle between the sweetness and the spice. That spice develops into warm cinnamon and nutmeg that continue to the finish, which isn't super-long but is satisfying enough. Secondary markets can still push the average price well over $100, but if you can find it below that mark, it's worth buying not only for its quality, but also for its history and significance.
15. Methodology
I have nearly two decades of experience exploring American whiskey and have a great appreciation for the spirit, which includes enjoying all of the bottles here. It meant I approached this list intending to look beyond simple flavor similarities or a basic list of good bourbon. I looked at the qualities of Evan Williams Single Barrel and found worthwhile alternatives based on the overall drinking experience, as well as other factors like flavor profile, maturation, proof, and availability.
I also paid particular attention to expressions that offer something distinctive, given that's what you often get from a single-barrel expression. Price was also a consideration, as I appreciated some people may be looking for something cheaper rather than a premium alternative.