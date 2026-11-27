Hot Dogs Are A Full Meal When You Top Them With These Holiday Leftovers
Though hot dogs are more associated with summer cookouts than winter feasts, you'd be surprised by how well they work with hearty holiday flavors. This year, consider replacing your run-of-the-mill turkey sandwiches with a frankfurter for a delicious Thanksgiving leftover recipe. Topping a hot dog with Turkey Day dishes like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and veggies turns it into a full-on meal.
This hot dog topping combo may sound unconventional, but it's kind of like a Thanksgiving feast in handheld form. You have a meaty centerpiece surrounded by classic condiments and side dishes, with a fluffy bun standing in for a dinner roll. Any hot dog can work, though a turkey dog would be fitting. Once you've cooked the frank and toasted the bun, it's time to add Thanksgiving toppings.
Green beans or green bean casserole with French-fried onions work quite well here, as the onions are already a great topping to add crunch to hot dogs. The beans themselves impart a refreshing veggie element. If you instead have Brussels sprouts, corn, or roasted root veggies on hand, feel free to pile those on. Leftover stuffing brings satisfying heft and savory, herbal flavors to the dog.
As for condiments, cranberry sauce provides a sweet-tangy contrast to the salty frank, acting similarly to ketchup, while a pour of gravy is a nice savory complement. From there, just dig into your hearty, comforting hot dog — perhaps with some mashed potatoes on the side.
More ways to upgrade hot dogs with holiday leftovers
If you're wild about Thanksgiving flavors in any form, try even more creative toppings for your day-after hot dogs. Adding sweet potato casserole or mashed sweet potatoes onto the frank would create a tasty sweet-and-savory contrast while making the dish more filling. A sweet potato casserole with bacon would work particularly well.
You can get similar starchy satisfaction by piling roasted or mashed potatoes into the bun. Or, to really shake things up, try a hot dog hack and swap the bun for more spuds: Make a baked potato, split it in half, then tuck in your frankfurter and Thanksgiving toppings. This tip is custom-made for anyone who thinks potatoes are the best part of a holiday feast.
Is macaroni and cheese a staple on your holiday table? Don't knock a mac and cheese-topped hot dog until you try it. Just heat up your leftovers and pile it onto a frank in a bun. If you would prefer it without the noodles, just add a bit of fancy cheese to your Thanksgiving-inspired dog. Anything you'd set out on a party cheese plate could work, from creamy Brie to sharp cheddar or nutty Gouda.
On the other hand, you can add chopped ham or leftover turkey to your dog for an extra meaty meal that will kick hunger to the curb. It's the day after Thanksgiving — there are no rules.