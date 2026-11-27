Though hot dogs are more associated with summer cookouts than winter feasts, you'd be surprised by how well they work with hearty holiday flavors. This year, consider replacing your run-of-the-mill turkey sandwiches with a frankfurter for a delicious Thanksgiving leftover recipe. Topping a hot dog with Turkey Day dishes like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and veggies turns it into a full-on meal.

This hot dog topping combo may sound unconventional, but it's kind of like a Thanksgiving feast in handheld form. You have a meaty centerpiece surrounded by classic condiments and side dishes, with a fluffy bun standing in for a dinner roll. Any hot dog can work, though a turkey dog would be fitting. Once you've cooked the frank and toasted the bun, it's time to add Thanksgiving toppings.

Green beans or green bean casserole with French-fried onions work quite well here, as the onions are already a great topping to add crunch to hot dogs. The beans themselves impart a refreshing veggie element. If you instead have Brussels sprouts, corn, or roasted root veggies on hand, feel free to pile those on. Leftover stuffing brings satisfying heft and savory, herbal flavors to the dog.

As for condiments, cranberry sauce provides a sweet-tangy contrast to the salty frank, acting similarly to ketchup, while a pour of gravy is a nice savory complement. From there, just dig into your hearty, comforting hot dog — perhaps with some mashed potatoes on the side.