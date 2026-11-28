6 Papa Johns Desserts Customers Wish The Chain Would Bring Back
You may think pizza night is all about the cheese, sauce, and toppings, and you may have your favorite order down to a science, but for plenty of Papa Johns customers, a sweet treat is an equally important part of the experience. Through the years, the chain has introduced some fairly memorable dessert items that have given people something to look forward to after their main meal. In a time when Papa Johns is staging its comeback, fans are especially nostalgic for its sweets. Several of its now-discontinued offerings were far from the standard for pizza chains, branching out into more exciting things like Twix Papa Bites and the sought-after Cinnapie. Although these desserts had their heyday, for one reason or another, they were eventually taken off the menu. Factors like supply chain issues or dipping sales may have prompted their demise.
Some of these desserts were so popular that people still bring them up years after they were discontinued. Even though you can no longer buy them, Papa Johns fans still talk about these sweet treats that they miss the most.
Cinnapie
Topping the list of most-missed Papa Johns discontinued desserts is, of course, the Cinnapie. This cinnamon-sugar dessert pizza was always worth saving room for. Since its removal from the menu in 2016, hordes of Papa Johns customers have lamented its passing. For many people, the Cinnapie remains a source of deep nostalgia, reminding them of a treat they enjoyed growing up. Although the dessert has been gone for over 10 years, customers continue to dream of the sweet cinnamon filling and sugary icing.
After getting rid of what was perhaps one of the best desserts PJs had to offer, the chain didn't even have the decency to give customers closure by providing formal reason for discontinuing it. Past Papa Johns employees remember that the Cinnapies were cumbersome to prepare and required lugging buckets of cinnamon filling around and filling each pie individually, so some people online assume this is part of the reason why it was removed. PJs now offers things like cookies (some of the best fast food cookies you can buy, as a matter of fact), which require less work and time to prepare, potentially making them more profitable. Never fear, though; if you are one of the many people who miss the Cinnapie, there are plenty of copycat recipes online for you to try.
Oreo Cookie Papa Bites
Oreo Cookie Papa Bites were added to the Papa Johns dessert lineup in 2022, and fans were upset when Papa Johns removed them from its menu in early 2026. The treat combined Papa Johns' dough with a creamy, cheesecake-like filling and crushed Oreo pieces, making the perfect sweet treat for cookies-and-cream lovers.
When Papa Johns discontinued the bites, fans immediately took to Reddit to share how to make a near-replica of the bites. You don't need any of the wildest Oreo flavors on the market – just regular Oreos, no-bake cheesecake ingredients, and store-bought puff pastry. There are a plethora of Oreo desserts you can make at home, but if you're really missing this Papa Johns classic, this is as close as you can get.
PJs decided to remove all Papa Bites — including the Oreo and Twix Papa Bites — from the menu to reduce operational complexity, as reported by Restaurant Dive. Higher-ups noticed these items were more time-consuming to make, so they removed them to focus on menu staples.
Applepie
Alongside the famous Cinnapie, Papa Johns also carried an Applepie. Following the same concept, the Applepie featured a classic apple filling in a personal-sized crust. PJs Applepie was remembered as a "top-tier dessert" by Redditors, with its tasty crust and sweet, fruity filling and customers long for its comeback, along with the return of other pie-themed sweet treats. Sure, apple pie from a bakery is great, but something about Papa Johns' crust made this one special.
The Applepie was sold alongside the Cinnapie, though customers noticed that the apple version was taken off the menu first, while the Cinnapie hung on a bit longer. Customers shared on Reddit that they found out about the discontinuation when they could no longer find the pies listed on the menu, either online or in store. The brand could've stopped selling these desserts for any number of reasons, but fans are left wondering why and sorely miss the dessert pies.
Twix Papa Bites
Twix, one of the most iconic American candies, has worked its way into several chain restaurant desserts over the years. Twix Papa Bites combined chocolate and pizza dough with a caramel drizzle, creating the perfect bite-sized dessert. Although the snack was popular, it was not a permanent fixture on the menu. The bites were introduced in 2023, shortly after the Oreo Papa Bites, and were removed in 2026. Items like the Papa Bites allegedly slowed down the rhythm of the production line, and some say that they were axed to try to streamline kitchen operations.
Many fans of Papa Johns desserts were sad to see the Twix Bites go. They were a bit different from anything else on the menu and were perfect for caramel lovers. Not everyone was sad to see them removed from the menu; one employee even said that they were glad that they no longer have to suffer through a shift covered in melted caramel.
Very Berry Pie
Many of the pie-like desserts Papa Johns has offered over the years hold a special place in customers' hearts. The PJs Very Berry Pie was exactly what it sounds like: berries on a sweet pizza crust with a sugary, crumbly topping and light icing. In a Reddit discussion about past menu items, one employee described the berry version as "god tier." Sure, it's not homemade berry pie, but it offered a nice deviation from fudgy, rich desserts. Fruit-centered desserts are usually less common than chocolate-forward ones in fast casual settings, so adding it to the menu meant more variety for customers.
Papa Johns moved toward more streamlined dessert items like Cinnamon Pull Aparts, cookies, and brownies. While PJ's never issued a formal statement about why it removed the pies from the menu, former employees and frequent customers speculate that because the pies were difficult and costly to make, the logistics didn't match sales. Even when an item is beloved, if it doesn't make enough money to cover its labor and costs, it usually has to go.
Chocolate Pastry Delights
Chocolate Pastry Delights are an older Papa Johns dessert, but people haven't totally forgotten them. The item surfaces occasionally in Reddit discussions about menu items people would love to see return. These sweet treats consisted of flaky puff pastry filled with warm chocolate and drizzled with icing. Many Papa Johns desserts are more popular, like the Cinnapie and Oreo Papa Bites, but a select few people really miss these pastries. They weren't exactly as luxurious as a true pain au chocolat, but they were pretty well-known for a fast casual dessert.
Chocolate Pastry Delights didn't have a hard-and-fast discontinuation date, but by the time customers noticed that they couldn't buy them anymore, it was too late. There was no official statement explaining when or why the dessert was taken off the menu, so anyone who wants more details is pretty much out of luck. The product could've been removed for any number of reasons, but it will have to remain one of the mysteries of Papa Johns.