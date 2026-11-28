You may think pizza night is all about the cheese, sauce, and toppings, and you may have your favorite order down to a science, but for plenty of Papa Johns customers, a sweet treat is an equally important part of the experience. Through the years, the chain has introduced some fairly memorable dessert items that have given people something to look forward to after their main meal. In a time when Papa Johns is staging its comeback, fans are especially nostalgic for its sweets. Several of its now-discontinued offerings were far from the standard for pizza chains, branching out into more exciting things like Twix Papa Bites and the sought-after Cinnapie. Although these desserts had their heyday, for one reason or another, they were eventually taken off the menu. Factors like supply chain issues or dipping sales may have prompted their demise.

Some of these desserts were so popular that people still bring them up years after they were discontinued. Even though you can no longer buy them, Papa Johns fans still talk about these sweet treats that they miss the most.