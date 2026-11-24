The allure of granite countertops is in their sturdiness and durability. Unlike delicate marble, granite offers much better temperature resistance and doesn't require excessive gentleness. It's a great choice for busy family kitchens where counters are constantly in use. But that doesn't mean granite is completely indestructible. Tasting Table spoke to Kerrie Kelly, the CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, about one of the biggest disadvantages of granite countertops that's worth keeping in mind.

"Granite is an incredibly durable natural material, but even the strongest surfaces have vulnerable points," Kelly said. "Heavy cast-iron cookware or Dutch ovens can cause chips or small fractures if dropped or placed forcefully on the countertop," she warned. A large, 6-quart Dutch oven can easily weigh around 15 pounds, so it's definitely among the heaviest items in your kitchen. Kelly also explained that granite is more susceptible to damage around edges, corners, and sink cutouts, where the stone is more vulnerable to impact.

You don't have to lock your precious cast iron skillet in the cupboard to ensure the long lifespan of granite countertops, though. "I always recommend lifting and gently setting down heavy cookware rather than sliding or dropping it onto the surface," Kelly said. So, the key is to be a bit more mindful than you need to be with a light Teflon pan, for example.