This Type Of Cookware Can Be Risky For Granite Countertops
The allure of granite countertops is in their sturdiness and durability. Unlike delicate marble, granite offers much better temperature resistance and doesn't require excessive gentleness. It's a great choice for busy family kitchens where counters are constantly in use. But that doesn't mean granite is completely indestructible. Tasting Table spoke to Kerrie Kelly, the CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, about one of the biggest disadvantages of granite countertops that's worth keeping in mind.
"Granite is an incredibly durable natural material, but even the strongest surfaces have vulnerable points," Kelly said. "Heavy cast-iron cookware or Dutch ovens can cause chips or small fractures if dropped or placed forcefully on the countertop," she warned. A large, 6-quart Dutch oven can easily weigh around 15 pounds, so it's definitely among the heaviest items in your kitchen. Kelly also explained that granite is more susceptible to damage around edges, corners, and sink cutouts, where the stone is more vulnerable to impact.
You don't have to lock your precious cast iron skillet in the cupboard to ensure the long lifespan of granite countertops, though. "I always recommend lifting and gently setting down heavy cookware rather than sliding or dropping it onto the surface," Kelly said. So, the key is to be a bit more mindful than you need to be with a light Teflon pan, for example.
How to protect your granite countertops when using heavy cookware
Luckily, there are ways to avoid damaging your granite countertops when using heavy cast-iron or Dutch ovens. "Trivets and protective pads are helpful for preventing scratches and protecting the finish," Kerrie Kelly explained. Placing something between the heavy cookware and the countertop softens the impact, minimizing the chance of chipping or cracking.
However, sitting on the granite countertop or climbing on top of it to reach something in the upper cupboard can also create serious cracks. So, there is a limit to the weight — keep it within the cookware and appliance range.
Despite the precautions, accidents can still happen, but luckily not every imperfection instantly means having to call a professional. "A small chip may sometimes be repaired with a stone-specific epoxy or repair kit," she said. Cracks, on the other hand, are a bit more worrisome. Ignoring them is a huge granite countertop mistake to avoid at all costs because even a small one can grow over time. "If you notice a crack, particularly near a sink or countertop edge, it's best to have a stone restoration professional assess it before attempting a repair," Kelly advised. The good news is that granite is very repairable, so if it chips or cracks, you probably won't need a full replacement.