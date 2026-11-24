'It's A Thanksgiving Miracle' — A Dearly Missed Costco Food Court Treat Just Re-Emerged, And Fans Are Thrilled
Costco is known for introducing its members to delicious new food court menu items, and then suddenly discontinuing them without warning. Such was the case with its beloved Berry Smoothie, first released in 2007. It gained a loyal following for its creamy, smooth combination of blackberry, apple, pear, pineapple, and peach flavors before it was callously ripped from the hands of its fans in 2017.
Now, nine years later, Costco has heeded passionate calls from fans to bring it back. Shoppers have recently spotted a Mixed Berry Smoothie on food court menus at locations in Marysville, Washington; Dallas, Texas; Bakersfield, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. The smoothie costs $2.99 and has five servings of fruit, including strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry, and no artificial colors or flavors.
It's safe to say fans are excited to try the new Mixed Berry Smoothie after nearly a decade apart. "It's a Thanksgiving miracle!" gushed one on Instagram. Another exclaimed, "Mixed Berry my beloved, I've missed you ... All these other flavors after you were never good." However, some are understandably concerned about the quality, as the fruit smoothie is considered a Costco food court beverage better left unordered.
Early reviews of the Mixed Berry Smoothie at Costco are promising, but it might taste different than you rememeber
Before you rush to your nearest Costco, note that this version of the Berry Smoothie may be different from the original you know and love. Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs @costcohotfinds, is one of the TikTok food influencers every Costco shopper should follow. In the caption of her Instagram video, she cautioned, "This mixed berry smoothie is new and different from the previous berry smoothie." Luckily, early reviews show that this new iteration is still delicious, and Lamb described the smoothie as "so refreshing."
There's also good news for people who have been craving the original for the past nine years. One person who tried the new Costco food court beverage said it tastes identical to the OG Berry Smoothie. In a TikTok video declaring its return the "biggest news of the year for sure," the creator responded to a shopper who asked, "Is it the original?" with, "I'm telling you... IT IS." Of course, the only way to find out is to try it for yourself. Given how quickly Costco discontinues beloved food court menu items, you should act fast.