Costco is known for introducing its members to delicious new food court menu items, and then suddenly discontinuing them without warning. Such was the case with its beloved Berry Smoothie, first released in 2007. It gained a loyal following for its creamy, smooth combination of blackberry, apple, pear, pineapple, and peach flavors before it was callously ripped from the hands of its fans in 2017.

Now, nine years later, Costco has heeded passionate calls from fans to bring it back. Shoppers have recently spotted a Mixed Berry Smoothie on food court menus at locations in Marysville, Washington; Dallas, Texas; Bakersfield, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. The smoothie costs $2.99 and has five servings of fruit, including strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry, and no artificial colors or flavors.

It's safe to say fans are excited to try the new Mixed Berry Smoothie after nearly a decade apart. "It's a Thanksgiving miracle!" gushed one on Instagram. Another exclaimed, "Mixed Berry my beloved, I've missed you ... All these other flavors after you were never good." However, some are understandably concerned about the quality, as the fruit smoothie is considered a Costco food court beverage better left unordered.