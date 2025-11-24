The Costco Food Court Beverage That's Better Left Unordered

Costco's food court has garnered a massively viral fan following, with foodie TikTokers raving about their favorite items alongside various Costco food court hacks to make the most of the experience. However, not all Costco food court menu items are worth ordering. In a taste test of every food court menu item at Costco, Tasting Table ranked the fruit smoothie second to last. According to Costco's menu board, the smoothie has no added sugar, contains an impressive six servings of fruit, and boasts just 230 calories, all for the low price of $2.99. We did a deep dive into what's in a Costco food court fruit smoothie and found that frozen fruit like strawberries, açaí, and blackberries are the main characters that give it that lovely, deep maroon hue.

However, there's also a significant amount of pureed fruit juice from apple, pear, and pineapple juice concentrate. While this smoothie is dairy free, you can definitely tell it lacks the creaminess even plant-based milk would provide. We tasted the berry forward flavor, but the fruit notes were a little artificial and certainly not fresh. But, what really landed the smoothie low on our ranking was its consistency. We were looking for a smooth and creamy, almost custard-like texture, but what we got instead was more like a runny slushie. This drink was by no means inedible and it's certainly healthier than most of the other menu items; we just thought it tasted cheap overall. So, the moral of the story with Costco's smoothie is, you get what you pay for.