Choosing countertops can be a big responsibility. You probably want a material that matches your aesthetic vision, but it's also important to consider price, longevity, durability, functionality, and safety. And it turns out that the safety of quartz countertops is in question. While quartz countertops tick many boxes, this glitzy material is slowly being banned in parts of the U.S. due to major health concerns for the people who manufacture it.

"California is considering restrictions on the fabrication and installation of certain engineered stone products because of serious occupational health concerns associated with respirable crystalline silica dust," explains Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio. This dust can have serious effects if inhaled, which makes it dangerous for the tradespeople who work with the material on a daily basis. "When silica-containing materials are cut, ground, or polished, they can release extremely fine particles that pose significant risks to workers without adequate exposure controls," Kelly says, which includes quartz countertops.

So even if it's Consumer Reports' highest-rated countertop material, it's probably time to think of an alternative safer-to-produce material if you're in the market for a countertop. However, if you already own a quartz countertop, you're safe. Kelly says, "The proposed restrictions focus on protecting the people who manufacture and fabricate these surfaces, rather than suggesting that professionally installed countertops are inherently unsafe for homeowners." Quartz countertops won't pose a danger if the material is already in your home, but the potential ban may affect quartz's future availability.