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Sloppy joes are synonymous with creating a streamlined dinner since you can heat the sauce, cook your meat, and be on your merry way. It was a staple in the '70s, but it is making quite a luxurious comeback. The dish can be messy, sure, but they're a fun way to switch up your basic beef (or desired meat). While you can mix up a 4-ingredient sloppy joe sauce of your own, it's even easier to use a ready-made canned variety. But canned sloppy joe sauces, while convenient, are not created equal. I set out to see which brand makes the best sauce, so I hunted down seven total flavors from four brands.

I tried each sauce alone and with browned ground beef to determine the ranking hierarchy; though there are many ways to upgrade canned sloppy joe sauce, I stuck with the authentic recipe and didn't alter it in any way. I put a handful of options to the test to see which one offers the best, most enticing, complex taste and texture; I wanted it to taste more interesting than a ketchup-like product. Some performed much better than others, but there's one that I'd return to above all the rest for family meals — it may be a surprising pick, too.

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