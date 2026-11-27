7 Canned Sloppy Joe Sauces, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sloppy joes are synonymous with creating a streamlined dinner since you can heat the sauce, cook your meat, and be on your merry way. It was a staple in the '70s, but it is making quite a luxurious comeback. The dish can be messy, sure, but they're a fun way to switch up your basic beef (or desired meat). While you can mix up a 4-ingredient sloppy joe sauce of your own, it's even easier to use a ready-made canned variety. But canned sloppy joe sauces, while convenient, are not created equal. I set out to see which brand makes the best sauce, so I hunted down seven total flavors from four brands.
I tried each sauce alone and with browned ground beef to determine the ranking hierarchy; though there are many ways to upgrade canned sloppy joe sauce, I stuck with the authentic recipe and didn't alter it in any way. I put a handful of options to the test to see which one offers the best, most enticing, complex taste and texture; I wanted it to taste more interesting than a ketchup-like product. Some performed much better than others, but there's one that I'd return to above all the rest for family meals — it may be a surprising pick, too.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Great Value Sloppy Joe Sauce
At $1.13, Great Value's Sloppy Joe Sauce is the best value out of all the options I tried. It includes tomato puree, high-fructose corn syrup, and additions such as dried green and red bell peppers, chili pepper, garlic, and others. Upon actually peering into the can, I found the occasional piece of what I assume is a bell pepper in the sauce. It has a sweet tomato taste with a touch of tanginess that rolls around the end of the bite. There's a little bit of natural intrigue from the tomato and vinegar base, but there isn't much happening here that makes it stand out.
However, I can't say that it's bad, either; it merely tastes like a thicker, more tomato-forward version of ketchup. I cannot taste the chili pepper, though, so that's a bit of a letdown. The sauce clings well to the ground beef and effectively does everything it should. If you're purely looking for something affordable, you really can't go wrong with this. When eaten side by side with other contenders, it just isn't quite as strong or memorable.
6. Del Monte Sloppy Joe Sauce Original
Del Monte's Sloppy Joe Sauce Original costs $12.98 for two cans at Amazon. Mine came a smidge dented, so that wasn't great, but I can't blame Del Monte for that. This sauce is very similar to Great Value's version, which is why they're ranked one after the other. It has a well-rounded but basic flavor that doesn't really help it stand out from higher-ranking options. However, this brand is a little better than GV because there's some added intrigue from the chunky pieces of onion — yep, that's all it boils down to. The allium actually contributes a pleasant onion flavor that I didn't get from Great Value.
It also adds texture to the beef and complements the meat-and-tomato base very well. Worcestershire sauce concentrate makes an appearance with tamarind, garlic, and other ingredients, but this typically complex ingredient doesn't exactly come across in the flavor. Compared to Great Value, Del Monte tastes more tomato-forward despite having a higher sugar content (9 grams compared to GV's 7 grams). The clearer tomato taste and onion morsels offer only a minimal flavor enhancement over GV's version of the sauce, securing the sixth-place spot.
5. Manwich Original Sloppy Joe Sauce
Oop, sorry, Manwich Original, I can't put you higher than fifth place. As the name implies, this is Manwich in its original form, with a tomato base, vinegar, and an array of seasonings — dried green and red bell peppers, chili pepper, and more. I appreciate that this Manwich iteration has a little less sweetness than the previous two I tried, and that is reflected in it having 6 grams of sugar per serving.
It actually tastes more interesting and balanced. The other two tasted like I slathered my beef in ketchup, but there's a smidge more tomato-umami punch here. The tomato and garlic shine a little brighter just because it has less sugar, and I think that also makes it easier to season if you want to ramp up the flavor. This would be the best sloppy joe sauce to use for meatloaf because of the buildability and tomato intensity. Manwich Original costs $1.53 per can at Walmart, making it a convenient choice if you're shopping at the store. I would feel compelled to purchase it because of the more balanced flavor, which isn't quite as straightforward as the other two.
4. Manwich Thick & Chunky Sloppy Joe Sauce
Manwich has several sloppy joe flavors, and its Thick & Chunky totally lives up to its name. It looks like a blended salsa because of the thickness of the tomato-y sauce as well as the actual chunkiness of the add-ins. I spot pieces of onion and bell pepper that help this sauce stand out from everything else before it. The tomato base is legitimately thicker, too, holding its shape when I took out a spoonful to taste alone. It does a great job adhering to the beef for a less messy result, while also adding more flavor with the large onion and bell pepper pieces. It feels more substantial when I eat it, which I particularly like.
The chunky factor of the ingredients adds more flavor and mouthfeel, helping the condiment taste less sweet than the others (with 6 grams of sugar per serving). It is a terrific complement to the beef, but it needs to be paired with something particularly meaty or strongly flavored. Otherwise, it really just resembles a salsa on its own. I enjoy the added complexity of the Manwich Thick & Chunky Sloppy Joe Sauce, which sells for $1.53 at Walmart. Other Walmart reviews point out that the sauce tastes homemade and isn't as messy as other options, which I agree with.
3. Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce Original
I bought two cans of Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce Original on Amazon for $14.97. Do you want to know where they're actually from? This is an Aldi private label product that sells for 99 cents per can in store. Needless to say, I felt foolish for buying the canned item at such a markup (not to mention that it was so dented I questioned whether it was still edible). It seemed okay upon opening, and I was pleasantly surprised at the taste.
This canned item contains tomato puree, high-fructose corn syrup, and various other familiar ingredients. But Brookdale also has a bit of spiciness from the chili pepper. It comes through in every bite, holding its own against the tomato and distilled vinegar to improve the overall taste. The chili pepper adds a layer of heat and a smoky flavor that makes it memorable — and adding smoky notes to sloppy joe sauce is an easy way to upgrade the canned good, though it is not as intense as adding in liquid smoke. The chili pepper alone makes this can considerably more interesting than anything before it. The texture is very smooth, so there isn't much textural interest here, but the flavor is superior. If you are interested in this item, buy it directly from the source: Aldi.
2. Manwich Bold Sloppy Joe Sauce
We've made it to my top two, and they are very different from others on this list, so read on with caution. The Bold Sloppy Joe Sauce flavor by Manwich costs $1.53 per can at Walmart, but what is "bolder" about this canned creation, you may ask? Well, we have many of the usual ingredients, but I also spot mustard seed and bran, white wine, mesquite smoke flavor, turmeric, and Worcestershire sauce powder, among others. I can see where the more intense flavors come into play, and that comes across from the first bite.
It is indeed boldly flavored, but it also has an interesting, kind of lighter, almost orange color and a thick consistency compared to the rest. I immediately noticed much more smokiness than any other contender, but there is also a multidimensional sweetness. It isn't as straightforward thanks to the use of molasses. This, though, has the highest sugar content at 13 grams per serving. Let me tell you: It is sweet. But it also has a lot of other stuff going for it, so the sweetness (somehow) isn't as potent or all-encompassing. This canned item actually almost resembles a barbecue sauce.
I think this makes it more of a multidimensional sauce, beyond simply adding it to ground beef. I quite enjoy the flavor, but I also feel like this could be overwhelming. That's why my first pick is a smidge more well-rounded and versatile. Manwich Bold would be a top pick to mix into chili or, better yet, with pulled pork.
1. Manwich Original No Sugar Added Sloppy Joe Sauce
And the winner is Manwich Original No Sugar Added Sloppy Joe Sauce, which is perfect for those who might need to monitor their sugar intake for health reasons — been there — or simply don't want sheer sweetness. I totally understand the need for such an item, but I didn't anticipate it being my top pick. But I have a major reason: All the other sauces are quite sweet, and the sugar is especially mellow here. There are 2 grams of sugar per ¼-cup serving (and there are six servings per can). It uses stevia as a sweetener, which is known for being even sweeter than refined sugar, but it still doesn't taste very sweet. This mellowness allows it to lean further into the natural tomato flavor.
I really like that there's also a touch of spice from the garlic and other "spices" — that's all the ingredients list mentions. It feels more wholesome and adaptable for an array of meals, but still tasty enough that you could merely open a can, mix the sauce with beef, and call it a day. You can buy it at Walmart for $1.53 per can, and it's the first option of all seven that I would repurchase.
I could find a lot of use for it beyond sloppy joes because its flavor isn't as intense as the Manwich Bold or even the Brookdale's slightly spicy touch. While I like the taste alone, I can also appreciate its versatility and buildable base, such as adding Worcestershire sauce for added dimension.
Methodology
I bought these sloppy joe sauces from Walmart and Amazon. I tried everything on the same day, one after the next. I sampled each sauce on its own, just to get a sense of the flavor and better describe it to you. But the ranking was ultimately determined by how well the sauces worked with ground beef.
I cooked 1 pound of beef in one large batch, so it had the same cooking time and texture. I then mixed some beef with each sauce and tried them that way, one after the other. I did not alter any of the sloppy joe sauces other than heating them per the instructions. Occasionally, a sauce's texture was a factor, such as when it was smooth or thick. Higher-ranking sauces were more interesting and multidimensional, and they clung to the beef. Lower-ranking options had a more straightforward ketchup-like taste with little flavor intrigue.