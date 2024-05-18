The Smoky Upgrade You Need For Canned Sloppy Joe Sauce

You never know where the craving for something hearty and indulgent might take you. Sometimes, it comes back to a good old sloppy joe sandwich and its heavenly, flavor-bursting bites. This is why it's always handy to have a can of sloppy joe sauce in the pantry, ready to bust out for a quick put-together. The downside is the flavors may not be as satisfying as a sauce made from scratch. Luckily, there are many ways to upgrade canned sloppy joe sauce, and one of them is liquid smoke. Is it a little strange for sloppy joe sandwiches? Perhaps, but it's an oddity that works better than you'd imagine.

Although more commonly known as a barbecue specialty, liquid smoke has no problem blending into sloppy joe sauce. True to the name, it replicates the smoky tone of smoke-cured food, with nuances varying between different brands and flavors. When infused into the sauce, it perfectly captures grilled food's magic, but without the hassle of firing up the grill. The smokiness is an enthralling undertone lingering behind after the sauce's savory, hearty richness has blessed your taste buds. Only a few drops of this unique condiment will amp up your sloppy joe sauce, giving your sandwich the intricate depth it deserves.